Olympics-Judo-Matsumoto wins Japan's first judo gold of Games

LONDON, July 30 Kaori Matsumoto won Japan's
first judo gold in London in the women's -57kg category on
Monday while French President Francois Hollande watched in
delight as France picked up their second women's judo medal of
the Games.
Matsumoto, 24, the world number one, who had been fast,
aggressive and determined throughout the tournament, won the
final after Corina Caprioriu of Romania was penalised for a leg
grab.
Japan traditionally dominates judo at the Olympics but this
was the first medal won by one of the team's women.
Earlier, she had beaten Italian Giulia Quintavalle, the
reigning champion, in the quarter-final before overcoming
France's Automne Pavia in the semis.
Caprioriu, the 26-year-old sixth seed, reached the final by
beating American Marti Malloy in the last four with an automatic
winning ippon, throwing her to the tatami (mat) with just
seconds left.
Malloy, who put out the number two seed Telma Monteiro in
the first round, overcame Quintavalle to win bronze. Clearly
overwhelmed the 26-year-old American from Washington State shed
tears as she pumped the air with her fists in joy.
France's Automne Pavia, 23, who was impressive in her first
Olympic Games, took the other bronze by defeating Hungary's
Hedvig Karakas, in front of her country's president, following
on from Priscilla Gneto who won bronze for France on Sunday.
A delighted Hollande personally congratulated her to cheers
from the large contingent of French fans in the crowd.
