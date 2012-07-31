Olympics-Judo-Zolnir wins Slovenia's first judo gold

LONDON, July 31 Slovenia's Urska Zolnir won her
country's first Olympic judo gold on Tuesday, triumphing in the
women's -63kg category.
The 30-year-old world number three, who won bronze in Athens
in 2004, defeated China's Xu Lili in the final, getting the all
important winning score when she threw Xu over her shoulder for
a waza-ari.
Slovenia had only ever won bronze in judo before and
Zolnir's gold was their fourth in any sport.
It was also China's first judo medal in London after picking
up three gold and a bronze in Beijing.
The quarter-finals had earlier produced major shocks with
both of the category's standout judokas, Japan's Yoshie Ueno and
France's Gevrise Emane, surprisingly defeated.
World number one Ueno, who trudged off dejected after her
loss, bounced back to win bronze, adding to her family's medal
collection as her sister Masae was an Olympic judo champion in
Athens and Beijing.
Emane, 30, the world champion, also recovered to take the
other bronze, defeating Ueno's conqueror Joung Da-woon of South
Korea, to win France's fourth bronze medal in judo in three
days.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)