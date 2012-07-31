Olympics-Judo-Palau fighter hopes 46-second cameo will inspire

LONDON, July 31 Palau's Jennifer Anson's London
adventure might have lasted just 46 seconds, but she hopes that
will still inspire others from her tiny homeland to make their
Olympic dreams come true.
Competing in the women's -63kg judo competition, Anson was
on her back and out almost as soon as her first fight had
started, overwhelmed by a far superior Mongolian opponent.
"When I was out there, everything blacked out in my head,"
Anson, whose judo club in Palau has just 10 members, told
reporters.
She was one of five athletes sent to compete in London from
the group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, home to about 20,000
people and hundreds of miles from any major city.
Despite her brief Olympic sojourn, she hopes others from
Palau, which first entered Olympic athletes in Sydney in 2000,
will follow in her footsteps.
"We may be very small and not a lot of people have heard of
Palau, but we can be represented in the Olympic area," said
Anson who moved to the islands from the United States when she
was two years old. "One day they can also become Olympians."
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)