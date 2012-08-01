Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 32 results

LONDON, Aug 1 China's Chen Fei beat Poland's
Katarzyna Klys in match 15 of the Olympic women's Judo 70kg last
32 at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Fei won 1001-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next
round.
Results Table
Chen Fei (China) beat Katarzyna Klys (Poland) 1001-0000
Kerstin Thiele (Germany) beat Moira de Villiers (New Zealand)
0010-0002
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Carine Ngarlemdana (Chad) 1110-0002
Hwang Yea-Seul (South Korea) beat Erica Barbieri (Italy)
0102-0010
Cecilia Blanco (Spain) beat Nataliya Smal (Ukraine) 0110-0002
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Portela (Brazil) 1100-0000