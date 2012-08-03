CORRECTED-Olympics-Judo-Cuba's Ortiz wins women's heavyweight category

(Corrects weight category)
LONDON Aug 3 Cuba's Idalys Ortiz, bronze
medallist four years ago, won the women's Olympic +78kg category
judo title on Friday.
Ortiz, 22 and world number six, beat Japan's Mika Sugimoto
in the final after she was awarded the win by the referee and
two judges as the fight finished scoreless after extra time.
There was also a second medal in two days for the host
nation when British outsider Karina Bryant, competing in her
fourth Olympics, won bronze.
Veteran Bryant, 33, put in a convincing display to beat
Iryna Kindzerska of Ukraine to the delight of the crowd at
London's ExCel Centre.
China's Tong Wen beat Brazil's Maria Suelen Altheman for the
other bronze.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)