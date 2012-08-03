UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Cuban Ortiz wins women's heavyweight gold

(Adds quotes, details)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Aug 3 Cuba's Idalys Ortiz improved on
her bronze medal of four years ago to win the women's Olympic
heavyweight judo title on Friday, ending the title holder's five
year unbeaten run in the process.
Ortiz, 22 and world number six, beat Japan's Mika Sugimoto
in the final after she was awarded the win by the referee and
two judges as the fight finished scoreless after extra time.
"I have no way to describe how I'm feeling right now," she
told reporters. "I don't know whether to laugh or cry. All I can
say is that I feel amazing right now."
Her route to gold in the +78kg category included a notable
victory in the semi-final over China's Tong Wen, the reigning
Olympic champion who had not lost an international fight since
2007.
"I've always said nobody's invincible. I've always thought
that with anyone, not only Tong Wen, but anyone who competes
against me," Ortiz said.
Cuba traditionally does well in judo, particularly in the
women's categories, but had not won a gold since 2000 in Sydney.
"It was a challenge to keep up Cuba's results," she said.
"For me, it means a lot (to do that)."
There was also a second medal in two days for Britain when
outsider Karina Bryant, competing in her fourth Olympics, won
bronze following a silver for Gemma Gibbons. That tally was the
host nation's best judo haul since 1992.
Veteran Bryant, 33, put in a convincing display to beat
Iryna Kindzerska of Ukraine to the delight of the crowd at
London's ExCel Centre.
"It feels amazing. I'm over the moon, bit lost for words
really. I've just kept believing in myself. I never doubted my
potential," she told reporters.
"It was nice to share this experience with a British crowd."
China's Tong beat Brazil's Maria Suelen Altheman for the
other bronze.
(Editing by Alison Williams)