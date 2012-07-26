Olympics-Judo-Saudi woman to compete without Islamic headscarf

LONDON, July 26 Saudi Arabia's female judo
competitor will fight at the London Olympics "without a hijab"
the sport's chief said on Thursday.
Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the first two
female athletes sent to the Olympics by the conservative Muslim
kingdom, will not be wearing the Islamic headscarf when
competing in the women's heavyweight tournament next Friday.
"She will fight according to the principle and spirit of
judo, so without a hijab," International Judo Federation
president Marius Vizer said.
Female participation in sports has long been a controversial
issue in Saudi Arabia, where powerful clerics denounce women for
exercising, saying it goes against their nature.
