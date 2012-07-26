UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Saudi woman to compete without Islamic headscarf

(Adds details)
LONDON, July 26 Saudi Arabia's female judo
competitor will fight at the London Olympics "without a hijab",
or Islamic headscarf, the sport's chief said on Thursday.
Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the first two
female athletes sent to the Olympics by the conservative Muslim
kingdom, is due to compete in the women's heavyweight tournament
next Friday.
"She will fight according to the principle and spirit of
judo, so without a hijab," International Judo Federation
president Marius Vizer said.
The decision is likely to cause controversy in Saudi Arabia,
where female participation in sports has long been a
controversial issue. Powerful clerics denounce women for
exercising, saying it goes against their natural role.
A Saudi official had told Reuters earlier this month they
expected that the women would have to obey the dress code of
Islamic law. He did not elaborate, but other conservative Muslim
countries have interpreted this to mean a headscarf, long
sleeves and long pants.
Shaherkani, who will compete in the 78-kg category in judo,
and teenage 800 metre runner Sarah Attar were the first Saudi
women allowed to take part in the Olympics after talks between
the International Olympic Committee and the country.
The decision to allow female Saudi athletes to compete at
London was praised by IOC President Jacques Rogge at the time.
"This is very positive news and we will be delighted to
welcome these two athletes in London in a few weeks time," Rogge
said in a statement in early July.
"The IOC has been striving to ensure a greater gender
balance at the Olympic Games, and (today's) news can be seen as
an encouraging evolution."
Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, alongside Brunei
and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the Olympics
but the latter two confirmed earlier this year that their
delegations would include women.
