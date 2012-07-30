Olympics-Judo-Saudi woman to compete wearing agreed hijab

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 One of Saudi Arabia's two first
female Olympians will take part in the judo competition after
agreement was reached on an acceptable design for an Islamic
headscarf, or hijab, officials said on Monday.
"All three parties agreed this afternoon on the headscarf
and she will compete... They agreed on a design and she will
compete wearing this design," said Razan Baker, Saudi National
Olympic Committee spokeswoman.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani had said she would
not compete in the +78 kg category on Friday unless she was
allowed to wear the hijab but judo officials had refused her
request, saying it would be dangerous.
"She will compete," International Judo Federation spokesman
Nicolas Messner said on Monday, declining to give further
details.
(Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Ken Ferris)