Olympics-Judo-Saudi woman to compete wearing agreed hijab

LONDON, July 30 One of Saudi Arabia's two first female Olympians will take part in the judo competition after agreement was reached on an acceptable design for an Islamic headscarf, or hijab, officials said on Monday.

"All three parties agreed this afternoon on the headscarf and she will compete... They agreed on a design and she will compete wearing this design," said Razan Baker, Saudi National Olympic Committee spokeswoman.

Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani had said she would not compete in the +78 kg category on Friday unless she was allowed to wear the hijab but judo officials had refused her request, saying it would be dangerous.

"She will compete," International Judo Federation spokesman Nicolas Messner said on Monday, declining to give further details. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Ken Ferris)