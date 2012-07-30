UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Saudi woman allowed to compete in hijab

(Adds background)
By Michael Holden and Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, July 30 A female Saudi fighter will take
part in the Olympic judo competition after being allowed to wear
an Islamic headscarf, or hijab, of a specific design, officials
said on Monday.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani is one of only two
Saudi women to travel to London after the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) lobbied the conservative Islamic kingdom to end
its refusal to send women to the Games.
But she had said she would only compete if she was allowed
to wear the hijab, and judo officials refused, saying it would
be dangerous.
A Saudi National Olympic Committee spokeswoman said the
committee, the IOC and the International Judo Federation (IJF)
had now agreed on an acceptable form for the headscarf.
"They agreed on a design and she will compete wearing this
design," Razan Baker said, adding that she did not know how this
design looked.
IJF spokesman Nicolas Messner confirmed that Shaherkani
would compete, but declined to give further details.
The IOC this year successfully pressed Saudi Arabia and
fellow Muslim nations Qatar and Brunei, the last three countries
to refuse to send women to the Olympics, to end their bans.
The Saudi decision to send Shaherkani and teenage 800-metre
runner Sarah Attar was praised by IOC President Jacques Rogge at
the time. Shaherkani is due to compete in the heavyweight
category on Friday.
The IJF's regulations for the Olympic Games state that no
headgear can be worn, and the federation says there could be a
danger to fighters if a hijab is inadvertently used for an
otherwise legal strangulation grip.
(Writing by Kevin Liffey)