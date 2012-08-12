REVIEW-Olympics-Judo-Move over Japan as Russians take charge

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 If Beijing had been a warning for
the Japanese, London was the Olympics where they well and truly
lost their judo crown with resurgent Russian and jubilant French
teams taking over the mantle as the dominant forces on the mat.
The question now is whether Japan, birthplace of the martial
art, can turn it around again in Brazil in 2016 or if the rest
of the world has caught up with or even overtaken them.
The Brazilians, the hosts in four years, are among an
ever-growing clutch of strong judo nations and will be one of
those to beat in Rio after bringing home two golds from London,
including the first for a Brazilian woman.
Despite an inexperienced team, Japan were tipped to win more
than half the 14 golds up for grabs in the seven weight
categories for men and women, improving on the four won in
Beijing which had been only half as many as in Athens.
But, things started badly when top seed Tomoko Fukumi left
empty handed from the women's -48kg division and did not improve
much during seven days of competition, with only Kaori Matsumoto
managing to win a gold.
It was the first time that Japan had failed to win a men's
judo gold since it became an Olympic sport in 1964 and not even
rule changes which banned certain moves and had been expected to
help them made a difference.
Contrast that with the fortunes of the Russians who had
failed to win a single medal in Beijing and not won a gold since
the collapse of the Soviet Union.
One of the most memorable sights of the tournament was that
of an ecstatic Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself a black
belt judoka, embracing Tagir Khaibulaev after he won his
country's third judo gold.
"Russia's turnaround from bottom of the medal table in
Beijing to top here in London is phenomenal," said the
International Judo Federation, the sport's governing body.
MAGICIAN
That success has been put down to Italian coach Ezio Gamba,
a gold medallist himself in 1980, who overhauled Russia's judo
set-up and introduced a centralised training regime. Their men
will now be the team to beat in Brazil.
"He (Gamba) is the magician who achieved what nobody did
before," said Alexander Mikhaylin, who won silver in the men's
heavyweight section.
France, where judo has long been hugely popular, had not
recorded a gold since 2000, but two titles in London and an
overall haul of seven medals secured in front of massive French
support at the ExCel arena bodes well for the future.
They also boast the world's most outstanding judoka and one
of the greatest fighters of all time in heavyweight Teddy Riner,
who won gold and has lost just once since 2008.
As Japan faltered, other nations took advantage. South Korea
took two titles while the United States ended their long wait
for judo gold when Kayla Harrison took the -100kg title, a
triumphant outcome for the 22-year-old who had been sexually
abused by her childhood coach.
They are hoping it will prove a springboard for greater U.S.
interest in the sport and more success in Rio.
"I hope that it means a million little kids in the United
States sign up for judo, and I hope that we have seven Olympic
champions," Harrison said.
Perhaps, however, the biggest talking point for judo in
London did not involve any of the judokas, but the officials who
had been desperate to avoid the controversial mistakes which
dogged previous Games.
For the first time ever, a reviewing jury using video
replays, overturned the decision of the referee and his two
judges to award a quarter-final bout between South Korea's Cho
Jun-Ho and Japan's Masashi Ebinuma to Cho.
A chorus of boos greeted the decision before it was
reversed, setting a precedent for the future. "We want to make
sure that the right fighter has won," the IJF's Nicolas Messner
told Reuters.
(Editing by Jason Neely)