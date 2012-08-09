Olympics-Kenya seeks investors ahead of Games bid

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Kenya, which wants to be the first
African nation to host the Olympics, appealed to investors on
Thursday to fund improvements to facilities that have helped to
nurture some of the world's greatest distance runners.
Top class runners from around the world, include British
Olympic 10,000 metres champion Mo Farah, flock to Kenya's Rift
Valley for the high altitude training that allows them to
compete with East Africa's own athletes.
The town of Iten in the Rift Valley had become like "a magic
place" for athletes seeking the winning formula, said Isiah
Kiplagat, chairman of Kenya's athletics federation.
However, he said the town struggled to accommodate all the
athletes who wanted to train there, with some having to board in
local houses because of a shortage of hotel rooms.
"The facilities are not conducive, they are not good
enough," said Kiplagat, calling for foreign investment.
"It's really a golden opportunity. The opportunities are
there for you to invest in high-altitude training centres," he
said in a presentation at the Kenya team headquarters close to
the 2012 Olympic Park in east London.
Kenya is seeking to develop sports tourism for elite
athletes and people like leisure golfers to add to its
reputation as a destination for beach and safari holidays.
Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga said in London on
Wednesday that Nairobi planned to bid to host the 2024 Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee would like an African
nation to stage the Games but South Africa was seen as the
obvious candidate after hosting the soccer World Cup in 2010.
Asked if he had been surprised by Odinga's announcement,
Sports Minister Paul Otuoma said it should be seen as part of
Kenya's efforts to build a modern sporting infrastructure.
He noted how London had coped with huge number of visitors
and acknowledged that Kenyan capital Nairobi had a lot of work
to do to try to match that standard.
"As a nation we are very much alive to what it really takes
to hold an event of this magnitude, but Kenya is heading towards
that direction," he said.
Kenya has had a disappointing haul in London so far with
Ezekiel Kemboi in the 3,000 metres steeplechase their sole gold
medallist.
Flanked by Kip Keino, a double Games champion who now heads
the Kenyan Olympic Committee, the minister said he understood
that fans were disappointed but a full review should wait until
after the Games.
"Expectations were very high on Team Kenya especially after
Beijing where we had some six gold medals. Expectations were we
should be able to surpass that," said Otuoma.
"Let's support the athletes at this point," he added.
David Rudisha is favourite for the 800 metres on Thursday,
while Kenya will also be hoping to strike gold again in the
marathon on Sunday.
