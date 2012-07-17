Olympics-Distractions threaten to derail Kenyan hopes

NAIROBI, July 17 Kenya have assembled one of
their strongest teams for an Olympic Games but they may need "a
counsellor, psychiatrist and psychologist" to resolve a myriad
of personal and legal issues threatening to derail their medal
ambitions in London.
World 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi has
been accused of stabbing a woman and faces a court case in
September, while double world champion Vivian
Cheruiyot, a favourite in 5,000m and 10,000m, is embroiled in a
domestic dispute that has ended up in court.
David Okeyo, Athletics Kenya secretary general, told Reuters
Kemboi's medal chances would improve by getting out of the
country.
"We are happy that Kemboi has gone to complete his training
in Bristol," he said. "...That will make him concentrate more on
the Olympics instead of here at home where he was obviously
being weighed down by the court case."
Cheruiyot's fiancé Moses Kirui has been taken to court by
his ex-wife, marathon runner Caroline Kwambai, over maintenance
of their three children.
"She is a strong medal prospect that we would not wish to
be distracted from the Games," said Okeyo.
A former athlete, who did not want to be identified, said
both athletes need counselling to keep up their concentration.
"This is one of the best teams Kenya has ever assembled, but
these side shows are dealing a big blow to its preparations.
They need a counsellor, psychiatrist and psychologist in the
camp to deal with these matters," said the former Olympian.
Kenya's road to London has been rocky.
Even before the June 23 athletics trials the National
Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) and the track and field ruling
body Athletics Kenya (AK) were on collision course over Olympics
training venues.
Simmering tensions exploded after it was revealed athletes
selected for the Games would camp in Bristol in an arrangement
made between the City of Bristol, NOCK and Kenyan authorities.
"We were not put in the picture and none of our officials
was present at that event where the plans were made to have the
Kenyan team in Bristol before the Games," said AK Chairman
Isaiah Kiplagat.
Communication seen by Reuters revealed that AK had its own
plans to send athletes to another camp in England, but NOCK and
the government, who are funding the Olympics preparations and
participation, did not approve it.
Most elite athletes declined to train in Bristol, citing its
low altitude as opposed to the advantageous high altitude in
Kenya, which they assert will favour their Olympics preparation.
This left only sprinters, field events athletes, a swimmer,
two boxers and a weightlifter to travel to Bristol with a hefty
delegation of officials.
A senior AK official then had his travel to the Games
withdrawn for allegedly allowing athletes to leave camp after
the trials without informing NOCK.
Athletes snubbed two important farewell functions, one of
them presided over by the prime minister, and another sponsored
by mobile telephone provider Safaricom, who used the occasion to
announce its incentive scheme to Olympic medallists - 1 million
shillings ($11,900) for gold, 750,000 shillings for silver and
500,000 shillings for bronze medallists.
Even in Bristol, controversy has dogged the Kenyan team with
4x400m specialists Anderson Mureta and Mark Mutai being sent
back home.
"The two were not in our team. They did not qualify for the
Olympics during our qualifications competition in African
Championships in Benin," said Kiplagat.
"How did they end up in Bristol?"
