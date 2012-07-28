Olympics-Saudi women's Olympic march draws praise, blame

| JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 28
Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes at the Games'
opening ceremony prompted a heated online debate on Saturday,
with some conservative Islamists denouncing the women as
shameless but many praising them.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, who is to compete in
the +78kg judo category, and 800 metre runner Sarah Attar
marched behind the men in their national delegation during the
ceremony in London on Friday.
Conservative Muslim clerics in Saudi Arabia oppose women's
sport, arguing that it is immodest and goes against their
nature. That view was reflected in Twitter postings including
one under a hashtag that would translate as "Olympic_Whores".
"One should not hesitate to describe their participation as
shameful and a great sin," Khaled al-Jabri, whose Twitter
profile listed him as a Saudi from Jeddah, wrote on Saturday in
one of thousands of postings on the subject that ran in the
hours after the ceremony.
"Whores of the Olympics...They want to run so that they
intentionally fall down and reveal (their figures)," said a
tweeter under the name @mloven2100, who identified himself as a
Saudi.
But supporters of the athletes hijacked the hashtag to post
messages in their defence.
"I'm proud of Saudi women's participation in the Olympics,"
wrote Fahad al-Enzi, a member of a prominent Saudi tribe whose
profile listed him as from Riyadh.
A woman who identified herself as Safaa, a Saudi, tweeted:
"Women walking behind the Saudi delegation is historic. Next
we'll be carrying the flag and walking side by side, equal."
Before this year Saudi Arabia was one of three countries,
alongside Brunei and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes
to the Olympics. The latter two confirmed earlier this year that
their delegations would include women.
Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on the participation of
Shaherkani and Attar just two weeks ago in talks with the
International Olympic Committee. Human rights groups had urged
the IOC to ban the country from the Games unless it agreed to
send women.
Riyadh's decision followed a series of cautious steps
expanding women's rights over the past 18 months. King Abdullah,
who has a reputation as a reformer, last year announced plans to
let women vote in municipal council elections and join the
consultative Shoura council.
Despite the continued controversy within Saudi Arabia over
women's participation in the Olympics, prominent clerics have
not criticised it publicly, apparently because they feel it
would be risky to challenge a government decision affecting the
country's international image. King Abdullah has in the past
fired clerics who criticised reform plans involving women.
Complete agreement has still not been reached on the ground
rules for Shaherkani's participation. A Saudi official told
Reuters earlier this month that the women would have to obey the
dress code of Islamic law, and on Friday, Shaherkani and Attar
wore hijabs or Islamic headscarfs.
On Thursday, however, International Judo Federation
president Marius Vizer said Shaherkani would have to fight
without a hijab to comply with "the principle and spirit of
judo".
Shaherkani is due to compete in the women's heavyweight
tournament next Friday, and her participation could now be in
doubt. IJF spokesman Nicolas Messner told Reuters that talks
were underway between the Saudi Arabian National Olympic
Committee, the IOC and the IJF to try to resolve the issue.
There was no comment on the issue from government or Olympic
officials in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ralph Boulton)