Libya Olympic committee chief released - deputy

TRIPOLI, July 22 The president of Libya's
Olympic Committee was released on Sunday a week after he was
snatched from his car by gunmen in Tripoli, and is now in his
home, his deputy said.
Nabil Elalem was with a colleague last Sunday when two cars
carrying armed men in military-style clothing blocked the road,
colleagues said. The men told him he had to go with them and
sped away, leaving his colleague behind. There
had been no news about his whereabouts since.
"He was released at 6.30 (0430 GMT) this morning," Noureddin
El-Krekshi, deputy chief of the committee, told Reuters. "He is
now at his home." Elalem, a former Libyan judo champion, took
charge of the Olympic body after its president Mohammed Gaddafi,
one of the deposed leader's sons, fled to Algeria last August.
