Libya Olympic deputy hopes chief freed in "next few hours"

TRIPOLI, July 16 The Libyan Olympic Committee is
hopeful for "good news in the next few hours" on the release of
its president after he was taken from his car by gunmen in
Tripoli on Sunday, its deputy chief said.
Nabil Elalem was with a colleague when two cars carrying men
in military-style clothing blocked the road, colleagues said.
The armed men are said to have told him he was needed and that
he had to go with them, before speeding away.
"God willing this issue will be solved in the next few
hours," Noureddin El-Krekshi, deputy chief of the committee,
told Reuters on Monday.
Asked whether the committee knew Elalem's whereabouts or who
his captors were, he said: "There are government bodies who are
involved in the matter and they are giving us hope. We are
cooperating with them."
Libya's representatives at the London Olympic Games, which
begin on July 27, are due to head to the British capital in a
few days. The team of about 10 athletes is set to compete in
judo, swimming, athletics and weight-lifting.
"We are preparing and focusing to be able to participate in
the Games," Krekshi said.
Since the end of last year's uprising that toppled Muammar
Gaddafi, the interim government has struggled to control armed
groups who refuse to lay down their weapons and often take the
law into their own hands and detain people.
Mustafa El-Huni, deputy chairman of the ruling National
Transitional Council, said the authorities were working on
securing Elalem's release.
"Hopefully we will hear good news today or tomorrow," he
told a news conference on Monday with British Foreign Secretary
William Hague, who said he was concerned about the matter.
Elalem, a former Libyan judo champion, took charge of
Libya's Olympic body after its president Mohammed Gaddafi, one
of Gaddafi's sons, fled to Algeria last August.
Jacques Rogge, president of the International Olympic
Committee, said the body had been in contact with the Libyan
Olympic Committee. "We have expressed to them our grave concern
and have offered every possible help," he said on a conference
call.
