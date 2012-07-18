Olympics-No stunt bike in opening ceremony but sheep are safe

| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 A short stunt bike segment has
been cut from next week's Olympic opening ceremony but the cows,
ducks and sheep will still have their moment in the limelight.
Organisers dismissed British media reports on Wednesday that
the ceremony, orchestrated by Oscar-winning film maker Danny
Boyle and due to be watched by a global television audience of a
billion people, had been trimmed because of fears over security
and transport snarls.
Jackie Brock-Doyle, director of communications for Games
organisers LOCOG, told reporters that rehearsals had been
running over the projected three to three-and-a-half-hour slot
and the show needed tightening.
"This is like any other piece of film that you would make,"
she said. "Things end up on the cutting room floor. Also, a huge
amount of the rehearsals have been done in the pouring rain so
it is a matter of tightening. It's not cutting big chunks.
"Some of the stuff around this morning (in the media) is
making people think the show is going to be vastly different and
shorter. It won't."
BIG BELL
The ceremony, which is due to open with the ringing of the
largest harmonically tuned bell in the world, is costing some 27
million pounds ($42.04 million) to make and has been titled
"Isles of Wonder'.
It will include 10,000 adult volunteer performers while
Olympic athletes will walk around a meadow made up of mini
fields separated by hedges and a river.
The animal cast list includes 12 horses, three cows, two
goats, 10 chickens, nine geese, a flock of 70 sheep and three
sheep dogs.
Brock-Doyle said the scene that had been cut involved "stunt
biking. Jumps. Exciting stunt bike stuff" and would have lasted
three to four minutes. There was no threat to the animals.
She said Transport for London were keeping the trains
running until 0230 local time (0130 GMT), and security was not
the issue as people would go through bag checks only on the way
in.
The Olympic stadium, where Queen Elizabeth will open the
Games on July 27 in the presence of more than 100 world leaders
and where the cauldron will be lit after the final leg of a
torch relay around Britain, seats 80,000.
The ceremony starts at 2100 local and is scheduled to end
between midnight and 0030.
Athletes from the 204 competing nations due to parade inside
the stadium have been assured they will not be kept hanging
around into the early hours before they can return to their
neighbouring Village.
How many of those athletes will show up for the ceremony was
more of a concern -- an ironic contrast to the storm this week
over the failure by contractor G4S to mobilise a sufficient
number of security personnel.
"The bit that no-one ever knows is really how long the
athletes' parade will be because no-one actually knows until the
day how many athletes are going to come out," said Brock-Doyle.
"So we are using all the tricks of the trade to get people to
move fast.
"It will depend on the weather. Some athletes won't turn up
if it's pouring with rain."
($1 = 0.6422 British pounds)
(Editing by Clare Fallon)