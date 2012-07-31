Olympics-London tourist trade suffers from Olympic effect

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Tube trips are surprisingly
easy, shopping on the high street is down in central London,
hotel bookings and prices are off their peak, while theatres and
London cafes suffer the Olympic effect.
Economists have long warned that the Olympics may not
provide much of a boost at this stage for Britain's
recession-hit economy as most of the construction work and
investment has been done in the run-up to the Games. Now, early
evidence appears to be bearing this out.
Warned repeatedly for months about the strain London's
transport system would experience with the expected arrival of
11 million visitors to the Games, Londoners and the usual
non-Olympic seasonal visitors appear to have vanished from the
underground train system, the shopping districts, theatres,
hotels and abandoned other traders who benefit from tourism.
The British government's budget watchdog OBR pointed out in
March that some visitors may cancel or delay trips to London in
order to avoid the crowds and potential travel disruptions.
"Given the uncertainties and the relatively small size of
any possible effects, we assume that, apart from the ticket
sales effects, the Olympics will not have a material effect on
the quarterly path of GDP," the OBR said.
Britain's government is trying to boost foreign investment
and stimulate the private sector, while keeping to a strict
austerity budget, and hopes the Olympic Games - the first to be
held in Britain since 1948 - will showcase Britain as a business
destination.
Prime Minister David Cameron hopes that will help assuage
critics who see the 9.3 billion pound (14.5 billion) cost of
hosting the Olympics as too expensive given Britain's strained
finances.
London's much criticised public transport system, the
busiest in Europe, won early gold for easily carrying a million
spectators through an unusually quiet early rush hour on the
first full working day of the Olympics on Monday.
Travellers said buses and trains were working surprisingly
smoothly with only a few hiccups, confounding dire forecasts of
a transport meltdown in a city once notorious for slow trains,
late buses and incoherent delay announcements.
London's transport bosses expect an extra 3 million journeys
per day during the Games on top of the usual 12 million, an
Olympian test for an underground train network whose
infrastructure in parts dates back to 1863.
"I've noticed how easy it has been to travel. With the influx
of one million people for the Games, it's made me wonder, where
are they?" Paul Richardson, a 37-year-old photographer, told
Reuters on Monday at London Bridge, which the authorities had
warned commuters to avoid.
WORKING FROM HOME
Part of the lighter load has come from those office workers
who have been instructed or allowed to work from home while the
Olympics are on.
Consultancy firm KPMG told Reuters that it expected some 50
percent of its 5,500 staff in London to work flexibly at some
point during the Games.
"That could mean working from home, or a different office,
or varying hours," a KPMG spokesman said.
Most theatres in London's West End have not seen traffic
increase or fall for advanced August bookings and shut down last
Friday to avoid clashing with an opening Olympic ceremony, which
starred Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Society of London Theatre
President Mark Rubinstein told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said the anecdotal evidence was that there seemed to be a
lot of people on the streets of London, but much of the seasonal
London tourist traffic seems missing from the West End.
"There's been fewer people buying tickets on the day,"
Rubinstein said.
Britain's two biggest airports said they had seen no
significant increase in the number of passengers flying abroad
while Eurotunnel said outward bound bookings on
Channel Tunnel trains were slower than usual.
More than 10 million people braved torrential rain and then
scorching summer temperatures to see the Olympic flame on its
8,000 mile (12,870 km) journey across the length and breadth of
the United Kingdom, according to Games organiser LOCOG.
Only one in 10 travellers is leaving London to avoid the
Games, according to a survey by the Association of British
Travel Agents. Seven out of 10 Londoners were even looking
forward to the Games, the survey showed.
"Numbers taking holidays at this time are fairly consistent
with past years," said ABTA spokeswoman Victoria Bacon.
"While some have chosen to forgo a summer holiday during the
Games, these have been balanced by those wanting to get away,"
she said.
That statistical and anecdotal evidence contrasts with the
doomsday predictions by some of the British media that Londoners
would flock to foreign shores to avoid the security checks,
crowds and chaos of the Olympics.
DISAPPOINTED RETAILERS
Retailers in central London have also reported
disappointment with the Olympic effect so far.
Jace Tyrrell, spokesman for New West End Company, which
represents more than 600 retailers, property owners and
businesses in central London, said they expected a change in
trading patterns, but that advice from Transport for London
(TfL) warning commuters may be working better than intended.
"TfL's advice in terms of capacity on the network has almost
been too successful," Tyrrel told Reuters, adding that shopper
numbers were down but there were more high-spenders in the
British capital.
"We need to change the messaging there, in terms of there
aren't the difficulties on the network that we thought there
would be."
However, retail areas near the Olympic Park such as the vast
Westfield shopping centre at the entrance were booming.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store
group, said its store at Westfield Stratford, which borders the
Olympic Park, saw sales double in the week to July 28.
Other London tourist attractions also complained that there
has been a 30 to 35 percent drop in visitor numbers at the
height of their summer high season, when schools are out and
many people take their vacations.
Bernard Donoghue, chief executive of The Association of
Leading Visitor Attractions, the body representing London's top
tourist attractions such as the London Zoo, St Paul's Cathedral
and Westminster Abbey said the statistics apply to overseas and
domestic visitors.
"We and all of our members are incredibly positive about
London and Britain hosting the Olympics not least because the
tourism legacy of hosting the Olympics and having that global TV
advertisement for Britain to the world's largest TV audience
will be brilliant for British tourism in the long term."
HOTELS AND CAFES
Hotel wholesaler JacTravel said room rates are back to
normal levels, as an early peak in prices has faded as LOCOG
returns previously booked rooms to the market and as the Olympic
Games deters normal London tourists.
Restaurants and other hospitality business owners such as
cafes have also been bemoaning the quiet streets of London.
"It is very quiet," said Duli Konjuhi, who runs a coffee
stall right at the exit of Aldgate tube station in London's
City, the old banking district, where usually bankers and office
workers line up for their after-lunch shot of caffeine.
"For us the Olympics are negative," he said. "One of my
friends, who runs a car wash near-by, said he made just 60 quid
yesterday."
An elderly British man, finishing a meal at a near-empty
restaurant in the central Russell Square area where hordes of
media catch coaches to Olympic venues every day asked the head
waiter: "Where are all your customers?"
The waiter explained that many Londoners were working at
home or avoiding the city for the duration of the Games.
"It's a disaster for us," he said.
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby, Sven Egenter, William
Maclean and Brenda Goh)