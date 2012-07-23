Olympics-Flaming odds go long on London mayor's hair cut

LONDON, July 23 A snip of the scissors has
lengthened the betting odds on shaggy haired London Mayor Boris
Johnson setting his platinum locks alight with the Olympic
torch.
Johnson has pulled out all the stops to ensure the British
capital looks its best for the Olympic Games and had his
familiar mop chopped this week in favour of a sleek, more
photogenic hairdo in time for the opening ceremony on Friday.
Bookmaker William Hill said it changed its odds to 100-1
from 66-1 on bets that Johnson - who is famous for his shambolic
style and bumbling manner - would accidentally set his wild hair
on fire with the Olympic torch.
"I didn't know he had gone and got a sneaky hair cut..It's
not so wavy now so it's less likely to catch fire," William Hill
spokesman Rupert Adams said.
Neither Johnson's office nor the Olympic organising
committee would be drawn on whether the mayor is actually
scheduled to carry the torch during the London 2012 opening
ceremony despite media speculation.
The betting firm is also offering odds at 20-1 that the
flame will go out as the last person runs with it.
(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice and Alice Baghdjian, editing
by Paul Casciato)