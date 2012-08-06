Olympics-Moldova says left out dope-tainted throwers

CHISINAU Aug 6 Hammer thrower Marina Marghieva
and discus thrower Natalia Artic were left out of Moldova's
Olympic contingent after the duo had failed dope tests, the
country's Olympic chief said on Monday.
Moldovan Olympic Committee president Nicolae Juravschi said
the throwers returned positive results in tests taken before the
London Games.
"Traces of banned substances were found in the blood of
Natalia Artic and Marina Marghieva which was the reason for
their disqualification," Juravschi told Reuters by telephone
from London.
However, he declined to specify what the banned substances
were.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth)