Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 11

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 11 in Rio de Janeiro:
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 28 28 28 84
2. Britain 19 19 11 49
3. China 17 15 18 50
4. Russia 12 12 14 38
5. Germany 11 8 7 26
6. Italy 8 9 6 23
7. Netherlands 8 3 3 14
8. France 7 11 9 27
9. Australia 7 8 9 24
10. Japan 7 4 18 29
11. South Korea 6 3 5 14
12. Hungary 6 3 4 13
13. Spain 4 1 2 7
14. New Zealand 3 6 1 10
15. Brazil 3 4 4 11
16. Kenya 3 3 0 6
17. Canada 3 2 9 14
18. Croatia 3 2 0 5
19. Jamaica 3 0 2 5
20. Kazakhstan 2 3 5 10
21. North Korea 2 3 2 7
22. Cuba 2 2 4 8
23. Poland 2 2 3 7
24. Colombia 2 2 0 4
25. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
25=. Belgium 2 1 2 5
27. Greece 2 1 1 4
27=. Thailand 2 1 1 4
29. Argentina 2 1 0 3
30. Uzbekistan 2 0 4 6
31. Iran 2 0 2 4
32. South Africa 1 5 1 7
33. Ukraine 1 4 2 7
34. Sweden 1 4 1 6
35. Denmark 1 3 5 9
36. Armenia 1 3 0 4
37. Belarus 1 2 2 5
38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4
39. Czech Republic 1 1 5 7
40. Georgia 1 1 3 5
40=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5
42. Romania 1 1 2 4
43. Bahrain 1 1 0 2
43=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
43=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
46. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
47. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
48. Bahamas 1 0 0 1
48=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
48=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
48=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
48=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
48=. Serbia 1 0 0 1
54. Azerbaijan 0 2 3 5
55. Turkey 0 2 1 3
56. Ireland 0 2 0 2
56=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
58. Lithuania 0 1 2 3
59. Malaysia 0 1 1 2
59=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
61. Philippines 0 1 0 1
61=. Algeria 0 1 0 1
61=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
61=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1
61=. Qatar 0 1 0 1
66. Norway 0 0 3 3
67. Israel 0 0 2 2
67=. Egypt 0 0 2 2
69. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
69=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
69=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
69=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
69=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
69=. Austria 0 0 1 1
69=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 204 204 226 634
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
