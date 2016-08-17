版本:
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 11

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 11 in Rio de Janeiro:

Rank Country                      G   S   B  Total 
1.   U.S.                        28  28  28  84    
2.   Britain                     19  19  11  49    
3.   China                       17  15  18  50    
4.   Russia                      12  12  14  38    
5.   Germany                     11   8   7  26    
6.   Italy                        8   9   6  23    
7.   Netherlands                  8   3   3  14    
8.   France                       7  11   9  27    
9.   Australia                    7   8   9  24    
10.  Japan                        7   4  18  29    
11.  South Korea                  6   3   5  14    
12.  Hungary                      6   3   4  13    
13.  Spain                        4   1   2   7     
14.  New Zealand                  3   6   1  10    
15.  Brazil                       3   4   4  11    
16.  Kenya                        3   3   0   6     
17.  Canada                       3   2   9  14    
18.  Croatia                      3   2   0   5     
19.  Jamaica                      3   0   2   5     
20.  Kazakhstan                   2   3   5  10    
21.  North Korea                  2   3   2   7     
22.  Cuba                         2   2   4   8     
23.  Poland                       2   2   3   7     
24.  Colombia                     2   2   0   4     
25.  Switzerland                  2   1   2   5     
25=. Belgium                      2   1   2   5     
27.  Greece                       2   1   1   4     
27=. Thailand                     2   1   1   4     
29.  Argentina                    2   1   0   3     
30.  Uzbekistan                   2   0   4   6     
31.  Iran                         2   0   2   4     
32.  South Africa                 1   5   1   7     
33.  Ukraine                      1   4   2   7     
34.  Sweden                       1   4   1   6     
35.  Denmark                      1   3   5   9     
36.  Armenia                      1   3   0   4     
37.  Belarus                      1   2   2   5     
38.  Slovenia                     1   2   1   4     
39.  Czech Republic               1   1   5   7     
40.  Georgia                      1   1   3   5     
40=. Ethiopia                     1   1   3   5     
42.  Romania                      1   1   2   4     
43.  Bahrain                      1   1   0   2     
43=. Slovakia                     1   1   0   2     
43=. Vietnam                      1   1   0   2     
46.  Taiwan                       1   0   2   3     
47.  Independent Olympic Athlete  1   0   1   2     
48.  Bahamas                      1   0   0   1     
48=. Fiji                         1   0   0   1     
48=. Singapore                    1   0   0   1     
48=. Puerto Rico                  1   0   0   1     
48=. Kosovo                       1   0   0   1     
48=. Serbia                       1   0   0   1     
54.  Azerbaijan                   0   2   3   5     
55.  Turkey                       0   2   1   3     
56.  Ireland                      0   2   0   2     
56=. Indonesia                    0   2   0   2     
58.  Lithuania                    0   1   2   3     
59.  Malaysia                     0   1   1   2     
59=. Mongolia                     0   1   1   2     
61.  Philippines                  0   1   0   1     
61=. Algeria                      0   1   0   1     
61=. Grenada                      0   1   0   1     
61=. Venezuela                    0   1   0   1     
61=. Qatar                        0   1   0   1     
66.  Norway                       0   0   3   3     
67.  Israel                       0   0   2   2     
67=. Egypt                        0   0   2   2     
69.  Tunisia                      0   0   1   1     
69=. Estonia                      0   0   1   1     
69=. Kyrgyzstan                   0   0   1   1     
69=. United Arab Emirates         0   0   1   1     
69=. Moldova                      0   0   1   1     
69=. Austria                      0   0   1   1     
69=. Portugal                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                      204 204 226 634   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

