2016年 8月 18日 星期四 12:17 BJT

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day twelve

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 12 in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        30  32  31  93    
2.   Britain                     19  19  12  50    
3.   China                       19  15  20  54    
4.   Russia                      12  14  15  41    
5.   Germany                     12  8   9   29    
6.   Japan                       10  5   18  33    
7.   France                      8   11  12  31    
8.   Italy                       8   9   6   23    
9.   Netherlands                 8   4   3   15    
10.  Australia                   7   8   9   24    
11.  South Korea                 7   3   6   16    
12.  Hungary                     6   3   4   13    
13.  Kenya                       4   3   0   7     
14.  Spain                       4   1   2   7     
15.  Jamaica                     4   0   2   6     
16.  New Zealand                 3   6   1   10    
17.  Brazil                      3   5   4   12    
18.  Kazakhstan                  3   3   6   12    
19.  Canada                      3   2   9   14    
20.  Croatia                     3   2   0   5     
21.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
22.  Cuba                        2   2   4   8     
23.  Poland                      2   2   3   7     
24.  Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
25.  Colombia                    2   2   0   4     
26.  Uzbekistan                  2   1   4   7     
27.  Belgium                     2   1   2   5     
27=. Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
29.  Greece                      2   1   1   4     
30.  Argentina                   2   1   0   3     
31.  Iran                        2   0   2   4     
32.  South Africa                1   5   1   7     
33.  Ukraine                     1   4   2   7     
33=. Sweden                      1   4   2   7     
35.  Denmark                     1   3   5   9     
36.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
37.  Belarus                     1   2   2   5     
38.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
39.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
40.  Czech Republic              1   1   5   7     
41.  Georgia                     1   1   3   5     
41=. Ethiopia                    1   1   3   5     
43.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
44.  Serbia                      1   1   1   3     
45.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
45=. Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
45=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
48.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
49.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
50.  Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
50=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
50=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
50=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
50=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
55.  Azerbaijan                  0   3   4   7     
56.  Malaysia                    0   2   1   3     
56=. Turkey                      0   2   1   3     
58.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
59.  Lithuania                   0   1   2   3     
60.  Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
61.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
61=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
61=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
61=. Venezuela                   0   1   0   1     
61=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
66.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
67.  Egypt                       0   0   2   2     
67=. Tunisia                     0   0   2   2     
67=. Israel                      0   0   2   2     
70.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
70=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
70=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
70=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Bulgaria                    0   0   1   1     
70=. India                       0   0   1   1     
70=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
     Total                       218 218 250 686   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

