Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day twelve

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 12 in Rio de Janeiro
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 30 32 31 93
2. Britain 19 19 12 50
3. China 19 15 20 54
4. Russia 12 14 15 41
5. Germany 12 8 9 29
6. Japan 10 5 18 33
7. France 8 11 12 31
8. Italy 8 9 6 23
9. Netherlands 8 4 3 15
10. Australia 7 8 9 24
11. South Korea 7 3 6 16
12. Hungary 6 3 4 13
13. Kenya 4 3 0 7
14. Spain 4 1 2 7
15. Jamaica 4 0 2 6
16. New Zealand 3 6 1 10
17. Brazil 3 5 4 12
18. Kazakhstan 3 3 6 12
19. Canada 3 2 9 14
20. Croatia 3 2 0 5
21. North Korea 2 3 2 7
22. Cuba 2 2 4 8
23. Poland 2 2 3 7
24. Thailand 2 2 2 6
25. Colombia 2 2 0 4
26. Uzbekistan 2 1 4 7
27. Belgium 2 1 2 5
27=. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
29. Greece 2 1 1 4
30. Argentina 2 1 0 3
31. Iran 2 0 2 4
32. South Africa 1 5 1 7
33. Ukraine 1 4 2 7
33=. Sweden 1 4 2 7
35. Denmark 1 3 5 9
36. Armenia 1 3 0 4
37. Belarus 1 2 2 5
38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4
39. Indonesia 1 2 0 3
40. Czech Republic 1 1 5 7
41. Georgia 1 1 3 5
41=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5
43. Romania 1 1 2 4
44. Serbia 1 1 1 3
45. Bahrain 1 1 0 2
45=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
45=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
50. Bahamas 1 0 0 1
50=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
50=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
50=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
50=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
55. Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7
56. Malaysia 0 2 1 3
56=. Turkey 0 2 1 3
58. Ireland 0 2 0 2
59. Lithuania 0 1 2 3
60. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
61. Philippines 0 1 0 1
61=. Algeria 0 1 0 1
61=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
61=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1
61=. Qatar 0 1 0 1
66. Norway 0 0 3 3
67. Egypt 0 0 2 2
67=. Tunisia 0 0 2 2
67=. Israel 0 0 2 2
70. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
70=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
70=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
70=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
70=. Austria 0 0 1 1
70=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
70=. Morocco 0 0 1 1
70=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1
70=. India 0 0 1 1
70=. Finland 0 0 1 1
70=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1
Total 218 218 250 686
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze