Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day thirteen

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 13 in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        35  33  32  100   
2.   Britain                     22  21  13  56    
3.   China                       20  16  22  58    
4.   Germany                     13  8   11  32    
5.   Russia                      12  15  17  44    
6.   Japan                       12  6   18  36    
7.   France                      8   12  14  34    
8.   Italy                       8   10  6   24    
9.   Netherlands                 8   4   4   16    
10.  Australia                   7   10  10  27    
11.  South Korea                 7   3   8   18    
12.  Hungary                     7   3   4   14    
13.  Brazil                      5   5   5   15    
14.  Spain                       5   2   3   10    
15.  Croatia                     5   2   0   7     
16.  Jamaica                     5   0   2   7     
17.  New Zealand                 4   8   3   15    
18.  Kenya                       4   4   0   8     
19.  Canada                      4   3   11  18    
20.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   7   15    
21.  Cuba                        3   2   4   9     
22.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
23.  Ukraine                     2   4   2   8     
24.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
25.  Poland                      2   2   4   8     
26.  Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
26=. Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
28.  Colombia                    2   2   1   5     
29.  Uzbekistan                  2   1   5   8     
30.  Greece                      2   1   2   5     
30=. Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
32.  Iran                        2   0   3   5     
33.  Denmark                     1   6   6   13    
34.  South Africa                1   6   2   9     
35.  Sweden                      1   4   3   8     
36.  Belarus                     1   3   2   6     
37.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
38.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
38=. Serbia                      1   2   1   4     
40.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
41.  Czech Republic              1   1   6   8     
42.  Georgia                     1   1   3   5     
42=. Ethiopia                    1   1   3   5     
44.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
45.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
45=. Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
45=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
48.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
49.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
50.  Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
50=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
50=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
50=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
50=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
50=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
56.  Azerbaijan                  0   4   6   10    
57.  Turkey                      0   2   2   4     
58.  Malaysia                    0   2   1   3     
59.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
60.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
61.  Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
62.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
62=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
62=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
62=. Venezuela                   0   1   0   1     
62=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
67.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
67=. Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
69.  Tunisia                     0   0   2   2     
69=. Israel                      0   0   2   2     
71.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
71=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
71=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
71=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
71=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
71=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
71=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
71=. Bulgaria                    0   0   1   1     
71=. India                       0   0   1   1     
71=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
71=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
71=. Mexico                      0   0   1   1     
     Total                       243 243 286 772   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

