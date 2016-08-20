Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fourteen

LONDON, Aug 20 Aug 20 Olympic
Games complete medals table at the end of day 14 in Rio de
Janeiro on Friday.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 38 35 32 105
2. Britain 24 22 14 60
3. China 22 18 25 65
4. Germany 14 8 13 35
5. Russia 13 16 19 48
6. Japan 12 8 21 41
7. France 9 14 14 37
8. Australia 8 11 10 29
9. Italy 8 11 6 25
10. Netherlands 8 6 4 18
11. South Korea 8 3 8 19
12. Hungary 7 3 4 14
13. Spain 6 2 3 11
14. Jamaica 6 1 2 9
15. Brazil 5 5 5 15
16. Kenya 5 5 0 10
17. Croatia 5 2 1 8
18. New Zealand 4 8 4 16
19. Canada 4 3 14 21
20. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17
21. Cuba 3 2 4 9
22. Colombia 3 2 3 8
23. Greece 3 1 2 6
24. Argentina 3 1 0 4
25. Iran 3 0 4 7
26. Ukraine 2 4 2 8
27. North Korea 2 3 2 7
28. Poland 2 2 6 10
29. Belgium 2 2 2 6
29=. Thailand 2 2 2 6
31. Uzbekistan 2 1 5 8
32. Georgia 2 1 3 6
33. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
34. Slovakia 2 1 0 3
35. Denmark 1 6 6 13
36. Sweden 1 6 3 10
37. South Africa 1 6 2 9
38. Belarus 1 4 2 7
39. Armenia 1 3 0 4
40. Serbia 1 2 1 4
40=. Slovenia 1 2 1 4
42. Indonesia 1 2 0 3
43. Czech Republic 1 1 6 8
44. Ethiopia 1 1 4 6
45. Romania 1 1 2 4
46. Bahrain 1 1 0 2
46=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
49=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2
51. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1
51=. Bahamas 1 0 0 1
51=. Jordan 1 0 0 1
51=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
51=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
51=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
51=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
58. Azerbaijan 0 4 9 13
59. Malaysia 0 3 1 4
60. Turkey 0 2 4 6
61. Ireland 0 2 0 2
62. Lithuania 0 1 3 4
63. Venezuela 0 1 2 3
64. Mexico 0 1 1 2
64=. India 0 1 1 2
64=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
67. Philippines 0 1 0 1
67=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
67=. Algeria 0 1 0 1
67=. Qatar 0 1 0 1
71. Norway 0 0 3 3
71=. Egypt 0 0 3 3
71=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3
74. Israel 0 0 2 2
75. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
75=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
75=. Morocco 0 0 1 1
75=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1
75=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
75=. Finland 0 0 1 1
75=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1
75=. Austria 0 0 1 1
75=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
Total 265 265 318 848
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
(Editing by Ed Osmond)