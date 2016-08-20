版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 10:32 BJT

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fourteen

LONDON, Aug 20    Aug 20 Olympic
Games complete medals table at the end of day 14 in Rio de
Janeiro on Friday.
    
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        38  35  32  105   
2.   Britain                     24  22  14  60    
3.   China                       22  18  25  65    
4.   Germany                     14  8   13  35    
5.   Russia                      13  16  19  48    
6.   Japan                       12  8   21  41    
7.   France                      9   14  14  37    
8.   Australia                   8   11  10  29    
9.   Italy                       8   11  6   25    
10.  Netherlands                 8   6   4   18    
11.  South Korea                 8   3   8   19    
12.  Hungary                     7   3   4   14    
13.  Spain                       6   2   3   11    
14.  Jamaica                     6   1   2   9     
15.  Brazil                      5   5   5   15    
16.  Kenya                       5   5   0   10    
17.  Croatia                     5   2   1   8     
18.  New Zealand                 4   8   4   16    
19.  Canada                      4   3   14  21    
20.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   9   17    
21.  Cuba                        3   2   4   9     
22.  Colombia                    3   2   3   8     
23.  Greece                      3   1   2   6     
24.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
25.  Iran                        3   0   4   7     
26.  Ukraine                     2   4   2   8     
27.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
28.  Poland                      2   2   6   10    
29.  Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
29=. Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
31.  Uzbekistan                  2   1   5   8     
32.  Georgia                     2   1   3   6     
33.  Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
34.  Slovakia                    2   1   0   3     
35.  Denmark                     1   6   6   13    
36.  Sweden                      1   6   3   10    
37.  South Africa                1   6   2   9     
38.  Belarus                     1   4   2   7     
39.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
40.  Serbia                      1   2   1   4     
40=. Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
42.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
43.  Czech Republic              1   1   6   8     
44.  Ethiopia                    1   1   4   6     
45.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
46.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
46=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
48.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
49.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
49=. Cote D'Ivoire               1   0   1   2     
51.  Tajikistan                  1   0   0   1     
51=. Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
51=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
51=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
51=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
51=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
51=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
58.  Azerbaijan                  0   4   9   13    
59.  Malaysia                    0   3   1   4     
60.  Turkey                      0   2   4   6     
61.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
62.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
63.  Venezuela                   0   1   2   3     
64.  Mexico                      0   1   1   2     
64=. India                       0   1   1   2     
64=. Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
67.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
67=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
67=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
67=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
71.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
71=. Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
71=. Tunisia                     0   0   3   3     
74.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
75.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
75=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Bulgaria                    0   0   1   1     
75=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
75=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
75=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                       265 265 318 848   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐