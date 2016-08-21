Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fifteen

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day fifteen in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 46 37 38 121 2. Britain 27 23 17 67 3. China 26 18 26 70 4. Russia 19 18 19 56 5. Germany 17 10 15 42 6. Japan 12 8 21 41 7. France 10 18 14 42 8. South Korea 9 3 9 21 9. Italy 8 12 8 28 10. Australia 8 11 10 29 11. Netherlands 8 7 4 19 12. Hungary 8 3 4 15 13. Brazil 7 6 6 19 14. Spain 7 4 6 17 15. Kenya 6 6 1 13 16. Jamaica 6 3 2 11 17. Croatia 5 3 2 10 18. Cuba 5 2 4 11 19. New Zealand 4 9 5 18 20. Canada 4 3 15 22 21. Uzbekistan 4 2 7 13 22. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17 23. Colombia 3 2 3 8 24. Switzerland 3 2 2 7 25. Iran 3 1 4 8 26. Greece 3 1 2 6 27. Argentina 3 1 0 4 28. Denmark 2 6 7 15 29. Sweden 2 6 3 11 30. South Africa 2 6 2 10 31. Ukraine 2 5 4 11 32. Serbia 2 4 2 8 33. Poland 2 3 6 11 34. North Korea 2 3 2 7 35. Thailand 2 2 2 6 35=. Belgium 2 2 2 6 37. Slovakia 2 2 0 4 38. Georgia 2 1 4 7 39. Azerbaijan 1 7 10 18 40. Belarus 1 4 4 9 41. Turkey 1 3 4 8 42. Armenia 1 3 0 4 43. Czech Republic 1 2 7 10 44. Ethiopia 1 2 5 8 45. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 46. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 47. Romania 1 1 3 5 48. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 48=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 50. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 51. Bahamas 1 0 1 2 51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 51=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2 54. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1 54=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 54=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 54=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 54=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 54=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 60. Malaysia 0 4 1 5 61. Mexico 0 3 2 5 62. Ireland 0 2 0 2 62=. Algeria 0 2 0 2 64. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 65. Venezuela 0 1 2 3 65=. Bulgaria 0 1 2 3 67. India 0 1 1 2 67=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 69. Philippines 0 1 0 1 69=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 69=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 69=. Burundi 0 1 0 1 69=. Niger 0 1 0 1 74. Norway 0 0 4 4 75. Egypt 0 0 3 3 75=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3 77. Israel 0 0 2 2 78. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 78=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 78=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 78=. Austria 0 0 1 1 78=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 78=. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 78=. Nigeria 0 0 1 1 78=. Finland 0 0 1 1 78=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 78=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 Total 307 307 360 974 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.