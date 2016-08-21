版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 04:47 BJT

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fifteen

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day fifteen in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        46  37  38  121   
2.   Britain                     27  23  17  67    
3.   China                       26  18  26  70    
4.   Russia                      19  18  19  56    
5.   Germany                     17  10  15  42    
6.   Japan                       12  8   21  41    
7.   France                      10  18  14  42    
8.   South Korea                 9   3   9   21    
9.   Italy                       8   12  8   28    
10.  Australia                   8   11  10  29    
11.  Netherlands                 8   7   4   19    
12.  Hungary                     8   3   4   15    
13.  Brazil                      7   6   6   19    
14.  Spain                       7   4   6   17    
15.  Kenya                       6   6   1   13    
16.  Jamaica                     6   3   2   11    
17.  Croatia                     5   3   2   10    
18.  Cuba                        5   2   4   11    
19.  New Zealand                 4   9   5   18    
20.  Canada                      4   3   15  22    
21.  Uzbekistan                  4   2   7   13    
22.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   9   17    
23.  Colombia                    3   2   3   8     
24.  Switzerland                 3   2   2   7     
25.  Iran                        3   1   4   8     
26.  Greece                      3   1   2   6     
27.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
28.  Denmark                     2   6   7   15    
29.  Sweden                      2   6   3   11    
30.  South Africa                2   6   2   10    
31.  Ukraine                     2   5   4   11    
32.  Serbia                      2   4   2   8     
33.  Poland                      2   3   6   11    
34.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
35.  Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
35=. Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
37.  Slovakia                    2   2   0   4     
38.  Georgia                     2   1   4   7     
39.  Azerbaijan                  1   7   10  18    
40.  Belarus                     1   4   4   9     
41.  Turkey                      1   3   4   8     
42.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
43.  Czech Republic              1   2   7   10    
44.  Ethiopia                    1   2   5   8     
45.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
46.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
47.  Romania                     1   1   3   5     
48.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
48=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
50.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
51.  Bahamas                     1   0   1   2     
51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
51=. Cote D'Ivoire               1   0   1   2     
54.  Tajikistan                  1   0   0   1     
54=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
54=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
54=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
54=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
54=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
60.  Malaysia                    0   4   1   5     
61.  Mexico                      0   3   2   5     
62.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
62=. Algeria                     0   2   0   2     
64.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
65.  Venezuela                   0   1   2   3     
65=. Bulgaria                    0   1   2   3     
67.  India                       0   1   1   2     
67=. Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
69.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
69=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
69=. Burundi                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Niger                       0   1   0   1     
74.  Norway                      0   0   4   4     
75.  Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
75=. Tunisia                     0   0   3   3     
77.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
78.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
78=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
78=. Trinidad and Tobago         0   0   1   1     
78=. Nigeria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
78=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                       307 307 360 974   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ken Ferris)

