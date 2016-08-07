版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 11:58 BJT

Olympics-Medals table after Day One of competition

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of
Day One of competition in Rio de Janeiro. 
Rank Country     G  S  B  Total 
1.   Australia   2  0  1  3     
2.   Hungary     2  0  0  2     
3.   U.S.        1  4  0  5     
4.   South Korea 1  1  0  2     
5.   Japan       1  0  4  5     
6.   Argentina   1  0  0  1     
6=.  Belgium     1  0  0  1     
6=.  Russia      1  0  0  1     
6=.  Thailand    1  0  0  1     
6=.  Vietnam     1  0  0  1     
11.  China       0  2  3  5     
12.  Italy       0  1  1  2     
12=. Kazakhstan  0  1  1  2     
14.  Indonesia   0  1  0  1     
14=. Denmark     0  1  0  1     
14=. Brazil      0  1  0  1     
17.  Poland      0  0  1  1     
17=. Uzbekistan  0  0  1  1     
17=. Spain       0  0  1  1     
17=. Canada      0  0  1  1     
     Total       12 12 14 38    

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

