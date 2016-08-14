版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 11:27 BJT

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day eight

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day eight in Rio de Janeiro:
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        24  18  17  59    
2.   China                       13  11  17  41    
3.   Britain                     10  13  7   30    
4.   Germany                     8   5   3   16    
5.   Japan                       7   3   14  24    
6.   Russia                      6   9   8   23    
7.   Australia                   6   7   9   22    
8.   Italy                       6   7   5   18    
9.   South Korea                 6   3   4   13    
10.  France                      5   8   5   18    
11.  Hungary                     5   3   3   11    
12.  Netherlands                 3   2   3   8     
13.  Spain                       3   0   2   5     
14.  New Zealand                 2   6   0   8     
15.  Canada                      2   2   8   12    
16.  Kazakhstan                  2   2   3   7     
17.  Belgium                     2   1   1   4     
17=. Thailand                    2   1   1   4     
19.  Croatia                     2   1   0   3     
20.  Switzerland                 2   0   1   3     
21.  Iran                        2   0   0   2     
22.  Sweden                      1   3   1   5     
23.  Denmark                     1   2   3   6     
24.  North Korea                 1   2   2   5     
25.  Belarus                     1   2   1   4     
26.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
26=. Brazil                      1   1   2   4     
26=. Poland                      1   1   2   4     
29.  Slovenia                    1   1   1   3     
30.  Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
30=. Colombia                    1   1   0   2     
30=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
33.  Czech Republic              1   0   3   4     
34.  Ethiopia                    1   0   2   3     
34=. Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
36.  Greece                      1   0   1   2     
36=. Jamaica                     1   0   1   2     
36=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
39.  Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
39=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
39=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
39=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
39=. Argentina                   1   0   0   1     
44.  South Africa                0   5   1   6     
45.  Ukraine                     0   3   1   4     
46.  Indonesia                   0   2   0   2     
46=. Kenya                       0   2   0   2     
46=. Azerbaijan                  0   2   0   2     
49.  Lithuania                   0   1   2   3     
50.  Georgia                     0   1   1   2     
51.  Malaysia                    0   1   0   1     
51=. Turkey                      0   1   0   1     
51=. Ireland                     0   1   0   1     
51=. Cuba                        0   1   0   1     
51=. Mongolia                    0   1   0   1     
51=. Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
57.  Uzbekistan                  0   0   2   2     
57=. Norway                      0   0   2   2     
57=. Egypt                       0   0   2   2     
57=. Israel                      0   0   2   2     
61.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
61=. Tunisia                     0   0   1   1     
61=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
61=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
61=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
     Total                       140 140 153 433   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by John O'Brien)

