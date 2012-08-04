版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 5日 星期日 06:23 BJT

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Eight

The United States lead the Olympic medal standings after
winning five gold, three silver and three bronze on Day Eight of
the London Games on Saturday.
    
 Results Table
 
 Rank Country        G   S   B   Total 
 1.   U.S.           26  13  15  54    
 2.   China          25  16  12  53    
 3.   Britain        14  7   8   29    
 4.   South Korea    9   3   5   17    
 5.   France         8   6   8   22    
 6.   Germany        5   10  6   21    
 7.   Italy          5   5   3   13    
 8.   Kazakhstan     5   0   0   5     
 9.   North Korea    4   0   1   5     
 10.  Russia         3   15  10  28    
 11.  Netherlands    3   1   4   8     
 12.  South Africa   3   1   0   4     
 13.  New Zealand    3   0   4   7     
 14.  Japan          2   10  12  24    
 15.  Cuba           2   2   1   5     
 16.  Hungary        2   1   2   5     
 17.  Poland         2   1   1   4     
 18.  Ukraine        2   0   4   6     
 19.  Australia      1   12  7   20    
 20.  Romania        1   4   2   7     
 21.  Canada         1   3   6   10    
 22.  Belarus        1   2   3   6     
 23.  Denmark        1   2   2   5     
 24.  Czech Republic 1   2   1   4     
 25.  Brazil         1   1   4   6     
 26.  Croatia        1   1   0   2     
 27.  Slovenia       1   0   2   3     
 28.  Ethiopia       1   0   1   2     
 28=. Jamaica        1   0   1   2     
 30.  Switzerland    1   0   0   1     
 30=. Venezuela      1   0   0   1     
 30=. Georgia        1   0   0   1     
 30=. Lithuania      1   0   0   1     
 34.  Mexico         0   3   1   4     
 35.  Sweden         0   3   0   3     
 36.  Spain          0   2   1   3     
 36=. Colombia       0   2   1   3     
 38.  Slovakia       0   1   3   4     
 39.  India          0   1   2   3     
 40.  Kenya          0   1   1   2     
 40=. Mongolia       0   1   1   2     
 40=. Indonesia      0   1   1   2     
 40=. Norway         0   1   1   2     
 40=. Serbia         0   1   1   2     
 40=. Belgium        0   1   1   2     
 46.  Thailand       0   1   0   1     
 46=. Taiwan         0   1   0   1     
 46=. Egypt          0   1   0   1     
 46=. Guatemala      0   1   0   1     
 50.  Greece         0   0   2   2     
 50=. Moldova        0   0   2   2     
 52.  Azerbaijan     0   0   1   1     
 52=. Uzbekistan     0   0   1   1     
 52=. Tunisia        0   0   1   1     
 52=. Qatar          0   0   1   1     
 52=. Hong Kong      0   0   1   1     
 52=. Iran           0   0   1   1     
 52=. Singapore      0   0   1   1     
     Total          138 140 150 428   
 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐