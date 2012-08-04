Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Eight

The United States lead the Olympic medal standings after
winning five gold, three silver and three bronze on Day Eight of
the London Games on Saturday.
Results Table
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 26 13 15 54
2. China 25 16 12 53
3. Britain 14 7 8 29
4. South Korea 9 3 5 17
5. France 8 6 8 22
6. Germany 5 10 6 21
7. Italy 5 5 3 13
8. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5
9. North Korea 4 0 1 5
10. Russia 3 15 10 28
11. Netherlands 3 1 4 8
12. South Africa 3 1 0 4
13. New Zealand 3 0 4 7
14. Japan 2 10 12 24
15. Cuba 2 2 1 5
16. Hungary 2 1 2 5
17. Poland 2 1 1 4
18. Ukraine 2 0 4 6
19. Australia 1 12 7 20
20. Romania 1 4 2 7
21. Canada 1 3 6 10
22. Belarus 1 2 3 6
23. Denmark 1 2 2 5
24. Czech Republic 1 2 1 4
25. Brazil 1 1 4 6
26. Croatia 1 1 0 2
27. Slovenia 1 0 2 3
28. Ethiopia 1 0 1 2
28=. Jamaica 1 0 1 2
30. Switzerland 1 0 0 1
30=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1
30=. Georgia 1 0 0 1
30=. Lithuania 1 0 0 1
34. Mexico 0 3 1 4
35. Sweden 0 3 0 3
36. Spain 0 2 1 3
36=. Colombia 0 2 1 3
38. Slovakia 0 1 3 4
39. India 0 1 2 3
40. Kenya 0 1 1 2
40=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
40=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2
40=. Norway 0 1 1 2
40=. Serbia 0 1 1 2
40=. Belgium 0 1 1 2
46. Thailand 0 1 0 1
46=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1
46=. Egypt 0 1 0 1
46=. Guatemala 0 1 0 1
50. Greece 0 0 2 2
50=. Moldova 0 0 2 2
52. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
52=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1
52=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
52=. Qatar 0 0 1 1
52=. Hong Kong 0 0 1 1
52=. Iran 0 0 1 1
52=. Singapore 0 0 1 1
Total 138 140 150 428
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze