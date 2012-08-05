Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Nine

LONDON, Aug 5 China lead the Olympic medal
standings after winning five gold, one silver and two bronze on
Day Nine of the London Games on Sunday.
Results Table
Rank Country G S B Total
1. China 30 17 14 61
2. U.S. 28 14 18 60
3. Britain 16 11 10 37
4. South Korea 10 4 6 20
5. France 8 8 9 25
6. Italy 6 5 3 14
7. Kazakhstan 6 0 0 6
8. Germany 5 10 7 22
9. Russia 4 16 15 35
10. Hungary 4 1 3 8
11. North Korea 4 0 1 5
12. Netherlands 3 1 4 8
13. South Africa 3 1 0 4
14. New Zealand 3 0 4 7
15. Japan 2 12 13 27
16. Romania 2 4 2 8
16=. Denmark 2 4 2 8
18. Belarus 2 2 3 7
19. Cuba 2 2 1 5
20. Poland 2 1 1 4
20=. Jamaica 2 1 1 4
22. Ukraine 2 0 5 7
23. Ethiopia 2 0 1 3
24. Australia 1 12 7 20
25. Canada 1 3 6 10
26. Czech Republic 1 3 1 5
27. Sweden 1 3 0 4
28. Kenya 1 2 2 5
29. Brazil 1 1 5 7
30. Slovenia 1 1 2 4
31. Switzerland 1 1 0 2
31=. Croatia 1 1 0 2
33. Iran 1 0 1 2
33=. Lithuania 1 0 1 2
35. Georgia 1 0 0 1
35=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1
37. Mexico 0 3 2 5
38. Colombia 0 3 1 4
39. Spain 0 2 1 3
40. Slovakia 0 1 3 4
41. Azerbaijan 0 1 2 3
41=. India 0 1 2 3
43. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
43=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2
43=. Norway 0 1 1 2
43=. Serbia 0 1 1 2
43=. Belgium 0 1 1 2
43=. Armenia 0 1 1 2
49. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
49=. Guatemala 0 1 0 1
49=. Egypt 0 1 0 1
49=. Thailand 0 1 0 1
49=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1
54. Moldova 0 0 2 2
54=. Greece 0 0 2 2
56. Argentina 0 0 1 1
56=. Singapore 0 0 1 1
56=. Qatar 0 0 1 1
56=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
56=. Hong Kong 0 0 1 1
56=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1
Total 161 163 175 499
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze