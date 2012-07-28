Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day one

LONDON, July 28 (China lead the Olympic medal standings after winning four gold and two bronze on day two of the London Games on Saturday. China won gold in Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle, Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle, Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley, Weightlifting Women's 48kg; bronze in Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle, Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley to take their overall medal tally to six, with four gold. Italy are second with two gold and five medals. United States are third with one gold and five medals. Korea are fourth with one gold and three medals. are fifth with 0 medal. Italy won two gold in Archery Men's Team, Fencing Women's Individual Foil; two silver in Fencing Women's Individual Foil, Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol; one bronze in Fencing Women's Individual Foil. United States won one gold in Swimming Men's 400m Individual Medley; two silver in Archery Men's Team, Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley; two bronze in Swimming Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay, Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle. One world record was broken or equalled on day two of competition at the London Olympics on Saturday. China's Ye Shiwen achieved the record in the women's Swimming 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:28.43. There have now been three world records set at the London Games. There were 47 world records set in the Beijing Games four years ago with 12 set at the Athens Games in 2004. Results Table Rank Country G S B Total 1. China 4 0 2 6 2. Italy 2 2 1 5 3. U.S. 1 2 2 5 4. South Korea 1 1 1 3 4=. Brazil 1 1 1 3 6. Russia 1 0 0 1 6=. Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 6=. Australia 1 0 0 1 9. Japan 0 2 1 3 10. Romania 0 1 0 1 10=. Netherlands 0 1 0 1 10=. Poland 0 1 0 1 10=. Colombia 0 1 0 1 14. Norway 0 0 1 1 14=. Hungary 0 0 1 1 14=. Belgium 0 0 1 1 14=. Serbia 0 0 1 1 14=. North Korea 0 0 1 1 14=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 Total 12 12 14 38 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze