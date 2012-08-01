版本:
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day 5

Aug 1 China lead the Olympic medal standings
after Day 5 on Wednesday.

 Results Table
 
 Rank Country        G  S  B  Total 
 1.   China          17 9  4  30    
 2.   U.S.           12 8  9  29    
 3.   South Korea    6  2  4  12    
 4.   France         5  3  5  13    
 5.   North Korea    4  0  1  5     
 6.   Germany        3  8  2  13    
 7.   Italy          3  4  2  9     
 8.   Kazakhstan     3  0  0  3     
 9.   Japan          2  4  11 17    
 10.  Russia         2  4  5  11    
 11.  Britain        2  3  4  9     
 12.  Hungary        2  1  1  4     
 13.  Ukraine        2  0  4  6     
 14.  South Africa   2  0  0  2     
 15.  Australia      1  6  2  9     
 16.  Romania        1  3  2  6     
 17.  Brazil         1  1  1  3     
 17=. Netherlands    1  1  1  3     
 19.  Georgia        1  0  0  1     
 19=. Lithuania      1  0  0  1     
 19=. Slovenia       1  0  0  1     
 19=. Venezuela      1  0  0  1     
 23.  Cuba           0  2  1  3     
 23=. Colombia       0  2  1  3     
 25.  Mexico         0  2  0  2     
 26.  Canada         0  1  5  6     
 27.  Norway         0  1  1  2     
 27=. Indonesia      0  1  1  2     
 29.  Denmark        0  1  0  1     
 29=. Thailand       0  1  0  1     
 29=. Sweden         0  1  0  1     
 29=. Spain          0  1  0  1     
 29=. Egypt          0  1  0  1     
 29=. Czech Republic 0  1  0  1     
 29=. Poland         0  1  0  1     
 29=. Taiwan         0  1  0  1     
 37.  Slovakia       0  0  2  2     
 37=. New Zealand    0  0  2  2     
 39.  Qatar          0  0  1  1     
 39=. Singapore      0  0  1  1     
 39=. Greece         0  0  1  1     
 39=. Belarus        0  0  1  1     
 39=. Moldova        0  0  1  1     
 39=. Mongolia       0  0  1  1     
 39=. Azerbaijan     0  0  1  1     
 39=. India          0  0  1  1     
 39=. Serbia         0  0  1  1     
 39=. Uzbekistan     0  0  1  1     
 39=. Belgium        0  0  1  1     
      Total          73 74 82 229   
 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

