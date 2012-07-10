Olympics-London residents lose missiles case

LONDON, July 10 Worried residents have lost a
High Court battle to stop surface-to-air missiles being
stationed on the roof of a 17-storey residential tower block
during the London Olympics.
The tenants fear the missile base above their heads could
make them the focus for an attack but a judge ruled on Tuesday
they did not have an arguable case, the Press Association
reported.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says there is no credible
threat and that the siting of the missiles is both "legitimate
and proportionate".
The block is one of six sites in the capital where missiles,
including rapier and high-velocity systems, will be deployed to
protect Games venues.
The residents applied for permission to seek judicial
review, saying there had been a "disproportionate interference"
with their human rights, and that they were not consulted
properly.
Their lawyers argued during a one-day hearing that those who
wanted to move out should at least be relocated in hotels by the
MoD for the duration of the Games, or a gantry should be erected
away from the block to take the missile system.
But Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said in his ruling on Tuesday:
"The law and the facts militate against the claim for judicial
review.
"In my judgment the MoD's voluntary engagement with the
community and residents in this matter were immaculate".
On Monday Marc Willers, representing the residents, told the
court: "It is the unprecedented siting of a military base or
missile site in peace time on English soil that brings us to
this court."
He said of the residents: "They have a fully justified fear
that installation or deployment of the missile system on the
roof of the ... tower gives rise to the additional risk that the
tower itself may become the focus of a terrorist attack."
