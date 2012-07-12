Adobe, NBC team up to stream Olympics to US mobile devices

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
July 12 Adobe Systems Inc and NBC Olympics have joined forces to stream events live from the Olympic Summer Games in London to mobile users in the United States, for free.
NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, launched two applications built and run by Adobe technology, the companies said on Thursday.
NBC Olympics will use Adobe technologies to measure user traffic and monetize content on the applications for more targeted advertising, the companies said.
The first app, NBC Olympics Live Extra, will allow cable, satellite and telephone company customers to live-stream competitions and events. The second app, called NBC Olympics, will provide additional information such as TV and online schedules, live results and highlights.
"Users who have any kind of cable, satellite or telecom subscription can log on for free with their account password," said Danny Winokur, head of Adobe's interactive development.
Adobe in March announced its Adobe Media Server 5, which allows streaming video on devices such as the iPad, as it pushes into new areas boosted by demand for video.
Adobe, the world's largest maker of design software, said last month it also aims to deliver live streams of the NFL Super Bowl.
Comcast Corp owns NBC, which has the U.S. television rights to the London Olympics.
