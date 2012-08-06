Olympics-Pentathlon-France's Berrou loses appeal for Games spot

LONDON Aug 6 French pentathlete Jean-Maxence Berrou will not compete at the London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected his appeal against the federation's selection procedure, CAS said.

Berrou had been initially told by the modern pentathlon federation UIPM he would fill a spot in the Games' competition left vacant after the Polish team withdrew their athlete, Lukasz Klekot, following a doping issue.

"By electronic mail of 22 July 2012, the UIPM changed its opinion and informed the Irish NOC that the vacant position should be attributed to Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe."

CAS said there was a translation error in the French version of the qualification system implemented by the UIPM and determined that the English version of the rules should prevail.

"Accordingly, it has rejected the application..., considering that it was the Irish pentathlete who had obtained his qualification," it said.

