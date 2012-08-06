Olympics-Pentathlon-France's Berrou loses appeal for Games spot

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 French pentathlete Jean-Maxence
Berrou will not compete at the London Olympics after the Court
of Arbitration for Sport rejected his appeal against the
federation's selection procedure, CAS said.
Berrou had been initially told by the modern pentathlon
federation UIPM he would fill a spot in the Games' competition
left vacant after the Polish team withdrew their athlete, Lukasz
Klekot, following a doping issue.
"By electronic mail of 22 July 2012, the UIPM changed its
opinion and informed the Irish NOC that the vacant position
should be attributed to Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe."
CAS said there was a translation error in the French version
of the qualification system implemented by the UIPM and
determined that the English version of the rules should prevail.
"Accordingly, it has rejected the application...,
considering that it was the Irish pentathlete who had obtained
his qualification," it said.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Jason Neely)