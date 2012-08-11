Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon show jumping results

LONDON, Aug 11 Hungary's Robert Kasza won the Olympic men's
modern pentathlon show jumping event on Saturday. The current leaders after this
phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda, China's Cao Zhongrong and Russia's
Aleksander Lesun.
Results Table
Fencing Swimming Riding Overall
1. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1304 1132 3460
2. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1376 1080 3456
3. Aleksander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1312 1112 3424
4. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 1344 1200 3424
5. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 1336 1200 3416
6. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 1328 1140 3396
7. Nicholas Woodbridge (Britain) 808 1396 1156 3360
8. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 868 1276 1160 3304
9. Samuel Weale (Britain) 808 1320 1176 3304
10. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea) 784 1360 1160 3304
11. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 1280 1120 3280
12. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 1348 1088 3268
13. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 1264 1200 3248
14. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 1252 1180 3240
15. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 1308 1140 3208
16. Christopher Patte (France) 784 1292 1116 3192
17. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 1232 1176 3192
18. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736 1332 1120 3188
19. Yasser Hefny (Egypt) 808 1292 1080 3180
20. Deniss Cerkovskis (Latvia) 952 1232 976 3160
21. Rustem Sabizkhuzin (Kazakhstan) 856 1204 1100 3160
22. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 1236 1160 3156
23. Dzmitry Meliakh (Belarus) 808 1316 1028 3152
24. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 1328 1136 3152
25. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 1224 1180 3140
26. Stefan Koellner (Germany) 784 1220 1120 3124
27. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 1264 1140 3116
28. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 1412 856 3100
29. Ed Fernon (Australia) 736 1204 1132 3072
30. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 1196 1112 3068
31. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 1300 1076 3064
32. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 1140 1084 3032
33. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 748 1244 1036 3028
34. Hwang Woojin (South Korea) 736 1348 736 2820
35. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 1304 580 DNF 2692
36. Wang Guan (China) 688 1216 DNS 1904