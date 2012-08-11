版本:
Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon show jumping results

LONDON, Aug 11 Hungary's Robert Kasza won the Olympic men's
modern pentathlon show jumping event on Saturday. The current leaders after this
phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda, China's Cao Zhongrong and Russia's
Aleksander Lesun.

 Results Table
                                     Fencing Swimming  Riding   Overall 
 1.  David Svoboda (Czech Republic)    1024    1304     1132     3460    
 2.  Cao Zhongrong (China)             1000    1376     1080     3456    
 3.  Aleksander Lesun (Russia)         1000    1312     1112     3424    
 4.  Robert Kasza (Hungary)            880     1344     1200     3424    
 5.  Adam Marosi (Hungary)             880     1336     1200     3416    
 6.  Andrei Moiseev (Russia)           928     1328     1140     3396    
 7.  Nicholas Woodbridge (Britain)     808     1396     1156     3360    
 8.  Steffen Gebhardt (Germany)        868     1276     1160     3304    
 9.  Samuel Weale (Britain)            808     1320     1176     3304    
 10. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea)         784     1360     1160     3304    
 11. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus)    880     1280     1120     3280    
 12. Shinichi Tomii (Japan)            832     1348     1088     3268    
 13. Riccardo De Luca (Italy)          784     1264     1200     3248    
 14. Thomas Daniel (Austria)           808     1252     1180     3240    
 15. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania)     760     1308     1140     3208    
 16. Christopher Patte (France)        784     1292     1116     3192    
 17. Oscar Soto (Mexico)               784     1232     1176     3192    
 18. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736     1332     1120     3188    
 19. Yasser Hefny (Egypt)              808     1292     1080     3180    
 20. Deniss Cerkovskis (Latvia)        952     1232      976     3160    
 21. Rustem Sabizkhuzin (Kazakhstan)   856     1204     1100     3160    
 22. Esteban Bustos (Chile)            760     1236     1160     3156    
 23. Dzmitry Meliakh (Belarus)         808     1316     1028     3152    
 24. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic)   688     1328     1136     3152    
 25. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland)       736     1224     1180     3140    
 26. Stefan Koellner (Germany)         784     1220     1120     3124    
 27. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine)      712     1264     1140     3116    
 28. Amro El Geziry (Egypt)            832     1412      856     3100    
 29. Ed Fernon (Australia)             736     1204     1132     3072    
 30. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala)       760     1196     1112     3068    
 31. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.)             688     1300     1076     3064    
 32. Nicola Benedetti (Italy)          808     1140     1084     3032    
 33. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan)     748     1244     1036     3028    
 34. Hwang Woojin (South Korea)        736     1348      736     2820    
 35. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine)    808     1304     580 DNF  2692    
 36. Wang Guan (China)                 688     1216      DNS     1904

