Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Czech Republic's Svoboda wins gold

LONDON Aug 11 Czech military officer David
Svoboda took gold in the Olympic men's modern pentathlon on
Saturday, pipping China's Zhongrong Cao to the title in a
thrilling combined run and shoot finale to the one-day event.
Svoboda, who stormed to an early lead after equalling the
Olympic fencing points record, had slipped into second behind
Cao after struggling in his swimming heat.
But a cleaner result in the riding than his Chinese rival
put the 27-year-old first going into the final event, where he
proved the stronger runner, crossing the finish line six seconds
ahead of Cao to set an Olympic record of 5,928 points.
Hungary's Adam Marosi took the bronze, with Russia's Andrei
Moiseev, who had been seeking his third successive Olympic gold,
only managing seventh.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Matt Falloon)