Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Lithuania's Asadauskaite takes gold

LONDON Aug 12 Lithuania's Laura Asadauskaite
took gold in the women's modern pentathlon on Sunday, storming
to a convincing win in the combined shoot and run finale of the
one-day event to bag the final medal of the Games.
Britain's Samantha Murray, who was in fourth place after the
first three events of fencing, shooting and riding, took the
silver to a deafening roar from the home crowd.
The nail-biting combined finale, in which athletes shoot at
five targets before running 1,000 metres, a procedure they
repeat three times, is making its Olympic debut in London. The
events were previously held separately.
Brazil's Yane Marques, who had gone into the shoot and run
on level points with world number one Asadauskaite, stormed to
an early lead after the first shoot but fell behind in the
running laps around Greenwich Park, eventually taking bronze.
