Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Latvian veteran wins fencing

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 Four-time Olympian Elena
Rublevska of Latvia took an early lead in the women's modern
pentathlon on Sunday, winning the fencing competition as the
battle for the last gold medal of the London Games began.
A sport invented by Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the
modern Olympics, the one-day event involves fencing, swimming,
horse-riding, shooting and running.
Having bided their time for the first 15 days of the
Olympics, the women pentathletes finally went into action for a
gruelling day of non-stop sport in three different locations
just as the Games were drawing to a close.
Modern pentathlon is celebrating its Olympic centenary in
London, having made its debut in Stockholm in 1912. But women
pentathletes have only been competing in the Olympics since the
Sydney Games in 2000.
Rublevska, 36, is the only one of them to have competed in
all four Games between 2000 and 2012. She won silver in Athens
in 2004.
She won Sunday's fencing competition with 1,000 points,
having won 25 bouts and lost 10. It was a close contest between
her and first-time Olympian Adrienn Toth of Hungary, 21.
Toth, a former junior world champion, finished in second
place with 976 points from 24 victories and 11 defeats. World
number one Laura Asadauskaite of Lithuania, 28, came third with
952 points from 23 victories and 12 defeats.
Derided by critics as an archaic sport not easily accessible
to young athletes around the world, modern pentathlon has
introduced multiple innovations over the past 20 years to try to
keep in touch with the times.
The main novelty at the London Games is the combination of
running and shooting into a single biathlon-style event, to make
a more exciting finale for spectators.
LASER GUNS
First up was the three-hour fencing event at the Copper Box
in the Olympic Park, where each of the 36 competitors fenced
against each of the others in bouts lasting up to one minute.
The cavernous Box resonated with the clinking of epees, the
yells of the athletes all competing at the same time on nine
separate pistes and the cheers of the fans.
Later, the athletes head to the Aquatics Centre, a short
distance away across the Park, for a 200 metres freestyle swim.
After that they move to Greenwich Park, in a different area
of London, for a showjumping competition in which the athletes
are assigned unfamiliar horses to ride, just to complicate
matters. The combined shooting and running event also takes
place at Greenwich Park.
Athletes shoot at five targets and once they have hit them
all, they run 1,000 metres. They do this three times in a row.
In another innovation, they will use laser guns and electronic
targets instead of the traditional air pellet pistols.
Under a complex scoring system, points awarded to athletes
in the first three events are combined into a time handicap,
meaning that whoever is in the lead after the first three events
gets to start the combined event first. The others follow in an
order determined by their score.
Whoever crosses the line first wins the gold medal, making
it easy and exciting for spectators to follow.
Modern pentathlon faces an uncertain future. It survived a
vote on its Olympic future in 2005 but will be at risk next year
when the International Olympic Committee picks 25 core sports
for the 2020 Games onwards.
There will be stiff competition from sports including
baseball, karate and squash.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)