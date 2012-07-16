PREVIEW-Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Moiseev targets golden treble

| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 The modern pentathlon has been
the source of some of the Olympics' greatest tales and the sport
will provide the platform for Andrey Moiseev to soar into a
pantheon of sporting greats should he win a third successive
gold medal in London.
After triumphs in Athens and Beijing, the 33-year-old
Russian comes into the Games among the favourites to complete an
unprecedented treble.
To do so he will have to overcome his team mate Aleksander
Lesun, who beat him to the world title in May, and Italian
Riccardo De Luca, who finished ahead of them both to win the
European Championships this month.
The sport, which is celebrating its Olympic centenary,
challenges competitors in five disciplines.
Its new format begins with a round-robin fencing competition
followed by a 200 meters swim. Then comes show jumping and a
combined run/shoot where athletes take five shots at a target
before running 1000m, repeating the procedure twice.
It was the brainchild of Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the
modern Olympics, and was borne out of a military fantasy
involving a soldier fighting his way through enemy lines.
First he would charge on horseback before dismounting to
engage in a sword fight, then shoot his way out of trouble, swim
across a river and finish with a cross-country run.
The First World War's bloody battles quickly made De
Coubertin's idea of "modern" soldiery seem out-dated, but the
sport flourished, giving rise to some of the Games' best
stories.
Military honour was called into question in 1968 when West
German Hans-Juergen Todt viciously attacked his horse for
repeatedly refusing a jump.
The concept was thrown out altogether eight years later
thanks to a Soviet called Boris Onishenko, who was disqualified
after his epee was discovered to contain a circuit breaker that
allowed him to register a hit at the touch of a button.
Russia are perennially the team to beat and have won the
last three men's titles with Dmitri Svatkovskiy taking gold in
Sydney before Moiseev's successes.
"I heard our men's team is being compared with the Barcelona
football team, so it's hard to compete with us," Moiseev said
after the world championships in Rome.
In the women's competition, which is held on Aug. 12, a day
after the men's, Britain's world champion Mhairi Spence is
leading the hosts' bid and is ranked second behind Laura
Asadauskaite.
The Lithuanian won the European title but modestly dismissed
her chances of winning gold in London.
"There were a lot of strong athletes missing here ... I'm
not going to London expecting to win," she said.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)