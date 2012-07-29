Olympics-Motor racing-Team GB a winner with Hamilton

July 29 The Olympics went to Lewis Hamilton's
head on Sunday as the McLaren driver gave Britain a winner to
celebrate, something that has yet to happen at the London Games,
with victory in the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.
Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who won from pole position
to chequered flag at the Hungaroring, wore a helmet with the
words 'Go Team GB' and 'Go Team Grenada' on top with the two
countries' flags on a yellow background.
Team mate Jenson Button, who finished in sixth place on
Sunday, had the Union Jack painted on top of his helmet and 'Go
Team GB' written on either side.
Button has more of an Olympic connection than Hamilton, with
his performance engineer Tom Stallard winning a silver medal as
part of Britain's rowing eight at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Britain 541-strong team is the biggest at the Games.
Hamilton's paternal grandfather emigrated to Britain from the
Caribbean island of Grenada, whose small team has never won an
Olympic medal.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)