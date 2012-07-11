INTERVIEW-Olympics-Munich 1972, party that turned into tragedy

| BUENOS AIRES, July 11
BUENOS AIRES, July 11 Argentine Luis
Barrionuevo's memories of the 1972 Munich Games should be
dominated by his first Olympic experience as a young high
jumper.
Instead, what stands out was witnessing and filming part of
the tragic events surrounding the assassination of 11 Israeli
athletes by Palestinian guerrillas.
Barrionuevo, who went to his first Games in West Germany at
the age of 23 full of dreams, was based a few metres from the
Israeli team in the Olympic village.
The Black September commando group stormed the rooms of
Israeli athletes demanding the release of more than 200
Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
"“I was very close. Going out of our door to the left, (we
were) 40 metres from Israel's building," Barrionuevo, going to
his seventh Games in London as physical trainer of the Argentine
women's hockey team, recalled in an interview with Reuters.
"“Our (Argentina's) building was a little higher, five
floors, and Israel's was two floors. I remember that morning
very well," he said at Cenard, the national high performance
training centre on the edge of the Argentine capital.
"“At the main door there was a barrier, we were not allowed
out (that way) and finally we were through a secondary exit," he
said of the place where the massacre took place and which also
housed the Hong Kong and Uruguay teams.
Barrionuevo said that in the early hours of Sept. 5, 1972,
the Palestinian group, disguised as athletes and carrying sports
bags full of weapons and grenades, climbed the fence surrounding
the complex where the competitors were sleeping.
Hours later, Barrionuevo discovered what had happened to
turn the Games into a bloody tragedy.
“"We weren't at all sure what was going on. It didn't make
sense that we couldn't get around freely as we had been, but as
the hours passed we found out there had been a kidnapping, there
had been a death," he said.
INDELIBLE IMAGES
Months before the Aug. 26 start to the 1972 Games,
Barrionuevo bought a cine camera without knowing the
significance of footage he was going to get.
“"I had been invited by what was then West Germany to train
in Munich three months before the Games and the first thing I
did was to buy a Super 8 movie camera, a real novelty in those
days. I went everywhere with my camera," Barrionuevo said.
“"That tragic morning I got up and couldn't get out of the
complex, so I decided to climb to the top of Argentina's
building to film a bit of what I could see. I've got footage of
police or army personnel dressed as sportsmen with machine guns
and long weapons crawling around the Israelis' building,
presumably trying to rescue the athletes.
“"I also have film of the kidnappers with nylon stockings
over their heads which disfigured their faces coming out on to
the balcony and watching the situation," he said.
He said he was taken aback when he saw the feature film of
the tragedy.
"“When I saw the film, I said to myself: 'this is similar to
what I filmed' because they are really the same scenes I got on
film with my Super 8 camera. It's unpublished footage."
FATAL OUTCOME
As the day wore on, the world learnt of the tragic news
while the German government agreed to provide a getaway plane 20
kILOMETRES from the scene for the Palestinians, who had
threatened to kill two hostages an hour if their demands were
not met.
The guerrillas and kidnapped athletes were flown by
helicopter to the military airbase at Fuerstenfeldbruck shortly
before midnight.
On arrival, the guerrillas were met with a rain of bullets
and one of the Palestinians set off a grenade in the helicopter
where four of the Israeli athletes were tied up.
“"We understood the gravity of the situation when it was all
over, three or four days later when we spoke to (family and
friends) in Buenos Aires and they told us what had really
happened," Barrionuevo said.
Despite the death of the 11 Israeli athletes, five
guerrillas and a German police officer, the Games organisers
decided against suspending the event.
“"The economic power of an Olympic Games was what decided
the Games should be suspended only momentarily and then
continue," Barrionuevo said.
“"The famous Roman circus had to carry on despite the fact
there were people who had died, who were sportspeople, our
colleagues, and I think if that had happened today the Games
would never have carried on.
“"When such things come up, I feel uncomfortable, a bit
anxious because in a way I was complicit in continuing to take
part."
With the London Games just around the corner, he said there
would be tight security.
“"I think London will be different, there will be more
vigilance," said Barrionuevo, who visited London with
Argentina's women's hockey team for a tournament to open the
Olympic venue.
"“We were in London two months ago inaugurating the hockey
pitch. You can see cameras everywhere, controls will be very
strict, but also hidden, so the crowds and sportsmen and women
can feel comfortable and really enjoy a sporting spectacle."
Barrionuevo, physical trainer for Argentina's men's and
women's hockey teams from the 1988 Seoul Games to Athens in
2004, dreams of being part of a gold medal victory with Las
Leonas (lionesses) after sharing in their silver medal in Sydney
in 2000 and bronze in Athens. They also won bronze in Beijing in
2008.
(Writing by Rex Gowar, Editing by Ed Osmond)