Olympics-London 2012 gets jazzed up, but sport comes first

LONDON, July 25 Every session at the Olympics
will be jazzed up with mood-setting videos, music and lighting
but nothing will dwarf the sporting spectacle, London 2012
chiefs said on Wednesday.
Whether it be cycling in the velodrome, archery at Lord's or
gymnastics at the North Greenwich Arena, by the time action gets
going all the spectators will know their keirins from their
omniums, their bow sights from their fletchings and their double
backward somersaults from their front hand springs.
Educating the ticket holders, many of whom will be watching
sports such as handball and water polo for the first time, is a
major part of making the Games tick, according to organisers.
"We have been innovative and have come up with something
different so that people will be able to connect to the sports
they are watching," Debbie Jevans, LOCOG's Director of Sport,
said at a news conference on the first day of competition.
"Things like modern pentathlon, handball and water polo
there is not a lot of that in the UK, so what we wanted to do
was present it in a way allowed people to understand what they
are watching, then there enjoyment is that much more."
Before each session a "A to Z" guide video will be shown to
familiarise the public with rules, techniques and tactics while
"mood" sequences will help build the atmosphere.
A small number of selected sessions will include live
musical acts from leading British artists while major bands such
as Muse and the Chemical Brothers have written music especially
for some of the main venues during the Games.
A playlist of 2,012 songs will be used over the sporting
festival, but Jevans said they were sensitive not to turn the
Olympics into a rock concert - a criticism of the recent Euro
2012 soccer championship where fans had their eardrums assaulted
by deafening music before every match.
"What is absolutely paramount is the integrity of the sport
and the atmosphere that naturally surrounds it," Jevans said.
"What we are doing is being mindful. All the music will be
themed to the sport and the venue itself. In no way are we going
to drown out the atmosphere.
"There will be mood VTs and the A to Z VTs while many of the
announcers will be walking around interviewing fans before the
event starts so there will be lots of fan interaction.
"We have gone to great length to enhance the sport, not
interfere with it."
Spectators will also be able to listen to in-ear
commentaries of 12 sports after purchasing earphones for 10
pounds ($15.53) - particularly useful in the athletics stadium
in which multiple disciplines unfold at the same time.
"When you're looking at the stadium when there is a race
going on at the same time as the pole vault, we can educate
people to know when a potential medal vault may be about to
happen. We believe that will be very popular."
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)