Olympics-North Korea to send 51 athletes to London Games

July 4 North Korea will send 51 athletes to
compete in 11 sports at the London Games next month, hopeful
they can add to their 10 Olympic gold medals.
The athletes will take part in women's football, marathon,
table tennis, judo, wrestling, weightlifting, shooting, archery,
diving, boxing and synchronized swimming, South Korea's Yonhap
news agency said on Wednesday, quoting the North's state-run
KCNA.
Yonhap said it was unclear whether residents in the North
would be able to view the July 27-Aug. 12 Games as South Korea's
SBS television had bought the rights to air the world's biggest
sporting spectacle across the Korean peninsula.
The secretive North won two golds at the 2008 Beijing Games
in gymnastics and weightlifting to take their overall medal
total at the summer Games to 41.
It will be the first Olympics for the North under the
leadership of Kim Jong-un, said to be a keen follower of
basketball.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)