Olympics-Bolt to star in update to ancient Greek Olympic ode

LONDON, July 22 London Mayor Boris Johnson will
read out an Olympic Ode in ancient Greek composed by an Oxford
academic to celebrate the athletes and personalities of the
London 2012 Games as part of opening ceremonies.
The ode is in the style of ancient Greek poet Pindar, whose
poems celebrating the victorious Olympic competitors of the
ancient world were highly prized.
Oxford classics faculty member Armand D'Angour wrote the ode
at the instigation of the loquacious London mayor, who took his
degree in Classics at Oxford, and includes references to
athletes and personalities such as sprinter Usain Bolt and
London Olympic organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe.
"Pindar was the greatest poet of his time, and sponsors paid
a great deal of money for athletic victors to be honoured with
an Ode by him," D'Angour said in a statement.
"I have aimed to be faithful to ancient style and form, and
used alcaic metre. Of course the puns may make people groan, but
Pindar's audiences may have done so too!"
Johnson, who will read out the ode at Monday's opening gala
for the International Olympic Committee, said he was looking
forward to demonstrating his command of ancient Greek before IOC
and delivering a second reading in English.
"I shall try to resist the temptation to regale the
attendees a further time in Latin, though I cannot make any
promises," he said.
D'Angour wrote the ode in ancient Greek with modern lyrics.
The six English stanzas are written in rhyming couplets and
include references to Usain Bolt ('the lightning bolt around the
track'), to London's Mayor (Boris's name is punned on by barus
in Greek, which means 'weighty'), and Coe ('Join London's Mayor
and co. within').
There are also allusions to British athletes, including
volleyball captain Ben Pipes and diver Tom Daley. Cryptically
embedded in the Greek text are the names of over a dozen
athletes, including Britain's Tessa Sanderson, Paula Radcliffe,
Mo Farah, and Jessica Ennis.
D'Angour previously composed the ancient Greek ode for the
Athens Olympics in 2004.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Ossian Shine)