Olympics-Female flagbearer Jackson leads out Australia

LONDON, July 27 Australia's Lauren Jackson led
her country's team into the opening ceremony of the Olympics on
Friday, the first Australian woman in 20 years to carry the flag
at a Summer Games.
The 31-year-old Jackson was appearing at her fourth Olympic
Games after leading the women's basketball team to silver in
Beijing four years ago.
Chef de Mission Nick Green said Jackson had been chosen for
her leadership qualities on and off the court, but her
appointment to carry the flag also followed a row over gender
equality in Australia in recent weeks.
Five time Olympic beach volleyballer Natalia Cook said last
week, apparently in jest, that she would stage a sit-down
protest if she had to walk behind another male flag bearer,
while there were also complaints about travel arrangements.
The women's basketball team, who have been runners-up to the
United States at the last three Games, flew to London in economy
class while the country's men, who have never won a medal, went
in business class.
The arrangements were slammed by Australian media and
politicians, forcing the country's basketball governing body to
say it would review its policy.
The last Australian woman to lead out the team was diver
Jenny Donnet in Barcelona in 1992.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)