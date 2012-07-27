Olympics-Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin

LONDON, July 27 Under-funded, hit by Olympic
controversy and against the backdrop of a national economic
crisis, Greece led the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony
to the London Games on Friday, having vowed to put their
problems behind them.
The Greeks, who traditionally enter the stadium first in
honour of the ancient Olympics and as hosts of the first modern
Games in 1896, have endured the expulsion of two elite athletes,
one for doping and one for a racist tweet on the eve of the
Games.
The now 103-strong team, led out into London's showpiece
Olympic stadium by taekwondo hopeful Alexandros Nikolaidis,
received a big cheer from the sell-out crowd of 60,000.
Greece, hosts of the Athens 2004 Olympics, have made the
headlines at recent Games for all the wrong reasons with dozens
of their athletes caught doping.
On Thursday, world indoor high jump champion Dimitris
Chondrokoukis was ruled to have used performance-enhancing drugs
and eliminated, dealing a blow to the nation's medal hopes.
A day earlier, triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was
thrown off the team for making a racist comment on Twitter.
