| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Top that Rio.
With the words “"Good Evening, Mr Bond", Queen Elizabeth
launched her acting career and set the bar at a new high for
Olympic opening ceremonies.
Danny Boyle, director of the Oscar-winning “"Slumdog
Millionaire", “always said he could not match the huge budget
that “"House of Flying Daggers" director Zhang Yimou was given
to deliver Beijing's spectacular opening in 2008.
Instead, he piled on the British icons - JK Rowling reading
from Peter Pan, Mr Bean mocking "“Chariots of Fire" and soccer
star David Beckham sweeping up the River Thames in a speedboat
with the Olympic torch. For good measure, he threw in a dollop
of Shakespeare and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins ringing
the world's largest tuned bell.
But undoubtedly Boyle's greatest coup was persuading the
Queen to make her film debut at Buckingham Palace with Daniel
Craig as a suavely attired James Bond. Even the Queen's corgis
got to play cameo roles.
The coup de theatre was delivered with real flair, and
matched the wow factor of the jet-propelled “rocket man roaring
into the stadium at the start of the Los Angeles Olympics in
1984.
Both Danny Boyle and Zhang Yimou, as befits fast-paced film
directors, showed a sharp eye for the spectacular on a grand
scale.
Beijing began memorably with 2008 drummers pounding out a
hypnotic beat that rumbled across the Bird's Nest stadium like
thunder, their red drumsticks glowing in the dark.
Boyle went for a more softly softly approach with an idyllic
English countryside scene that oozed nostalgia. He then stepped
up the pace in a dark portrayal of the Industrial Revolution,
with giant chimney stacks belching out smoke across the stadium
to an equally insistent drum beat.
The Guardian newspaper called it "“madcap, surreal and
moving." The Independent said the show boasted "“beautiful pace
and superb imagery."
Music has always been a crucial ingredient in an Olympic
opening ceremony.
Sydney went for Olivia Newton-John. In Barcelona, the
strains of Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe belting out
“"Barcelona" were everywhere. In Los Angeles, 84 pianists in
white tie and tails launched into George Gershwin's “"Rhapsody
in Blue." It was pure kitsch.
Boyle topped them with Beatle Paul McCartney singing the
show out with “"Hey Jude."
Britain went for a joint approach to lighting the Olympic
cauldron, with seven young athletes bearing torches.
It may have lacked the emotional punch of Muhammad Ali
lighting the torch in Atlanta in 1996 -- and the London
organisers invited him back to accompany the Olympic flag into
the stadium on Friday.
Ravaged by Parkinson's and a pale shadow of the champion who
once “floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee, Ali cut a
poignant figure who will linger long in the memory of viewers --
along with the sight of Queen Elizabeth with corgis and Bond in
tow.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)