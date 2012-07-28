UPDATE 1-Olympics-Opening ceremony sets the world alight - media

(Adds reaction from non-British media)
LONDON, July 28 British and world newspapers
hailed a spectacular opening ceremony to the 2012 London
Olympics, with The Times leading the way on Saturday by calling
it "The Greatest Show".
"London Sets The World Alight," said Britain's Independent
after seven teenage athletes were given the honour on Friday of
lighting the elaborately assembled "petal" Olympic cauldron that
will burn for the duration of the Games.
The Guardian described it as a "Night Of Wonder" on its
front page.
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle organised the show, which
was never designed to match the stunningly extravagant opening
ceremony of Beijing four years ago, but still set hearts racing.
Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport website said it was "a lavish
and spectacular opening ceremony which matched and maybe
bettered expectations".
Some pundits in and outside the United Kingdom had feared
the showcase would be viewed as too British but France's
L'Equipe website revelled in that very fact.
"With a show that mixed humour and the grandiose, Danny
Boyle modernised the traditional athletes' parade on Friday. An
opening ceremony so British!"
Germany's Bild raved: "A gigantic spectacle. What a show!"
Australia's Sydney Morning Herald said it was "an
unforgettable start" and "breathtaking" while American website
Sports Illustrated described it as "loud and proud".
Columnist Alex Wolff added: "Flipping the script from
Beijing, director Danny Boyle gave the London Olympics a
distinctly British entrance that gave us a chance to celebrate
protest and dissent."
Britain's Queen Elizabeth declared the Games open after
playing a cameo role in a film clip with James Bond actor Daniel
Craig. Doubles for the pair then skydived towards the stadium
and moments later, the queen made her entrance in person.
The popular British tabloid The Sun offered a typically
amusing front-page splash: "Her Majesty's Secret Service", with
a secondary headline declaring "Queen's Surprise Acting Debut
With Bond Kick Off London 2012 Games".
