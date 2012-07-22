Olympics-Pakistan female athlete runs for dead friend

KARACHI, July 22 Pakistan runner Rabia Ishaq
will be motivated by the memory of a dead friend and colleague
when she appears as one of her nation's two female athletes at
the London Olympics.
The 20-year-old, who competes in the 800 metre heats on Aug.
8, fondly remembers Mubeen Akhtar -- one of the country's top
sprinters who died in June.
“"I am not a medal contender I know that but I want to
dedicate my Olympic appearance to Mubeen who was a close friend
and who always wished to compete in the Games," Rabia told
reporters.
Mubeen, Pakistan's fastest female sprinter in the national
championships this year where she won the 100 and 200 metre,
died after a freak accident at her home.
Her family said she tripped down the stairs and sustained
serious head injuries and died later in hospital after being put
on a ventilator.
"She was overjoyed when I got a wildcard entry for the
Olympics," Rabia recalled.
"“Mubeen is the motivation for me to try to do well in my
event. I want to make her, my coach Bushra Parveen and my
country proud of me."
In a country known for its conservative values, female
athletes rarely get opportunities to compete at international
level.
Apart from the successful men's hockey team who have won
three gold medals, three silver and two bronze, Pakistan have
won only two bronze medals in the Olympics.
