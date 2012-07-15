Olympics-Political dispute threatens Pakistan hopes

KARACHI, July 15 A dispute between the Pakistan
Olympic Association (POA) and the state-operated Pakistan Sports
Board (PSB) could threaten the country's participation in London
2012, the head of the POA said on Sunday.
The row over a national sports policy will be discussed at
the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board
meeting this week.
"At this stage, I cannot comment on Pakistan's participation
in the London Olympics. This matter will be taken up during the
IOC Executive Board meeting on July 20-21," POA President Arif
Hasan said in a statement.
"“But the IOC is closely monitoring the situation in
Pakistan."
The dispute intensified after the PSB said it stood firm
over the implementation of a 2005 national sports policy which
bars officials of sporting federations from holding office for a
third term.
The POA has argued the IOC charter prevents the government
from meddling in national federations affiliated to the POA.
Hasan said the POA had to ensure compliance with the Olympic
Charter and maintain their autonomous status.
A statement from the POA added: "Some of the rules formed by
PSB and provisions of the national sports policy are not in
accordance with the Olympic Charter, which if not corrected
immediately may result in the unfortunate isolation of Pakistan
sports from the international sports arena."
But a government sports official played down fears of
Pakistan being blocked from the London Games, which run from
July 27-Aug. 12.
The official, who declined to be named, told Reuters the IOC
has neither warned nor threatened Pakistan at any stage with
suspension of the country's Olympic membership.
“"We have in our reply to the IOC pointed out that the
sports bodies use public funds, government grants and enjoy
benefits like tax and duty exemptions. They are subject to rules
and regulations enforced to ensure transparency, accountability
and judicious use of taxpayers' money," he said.
Pakistan, which has won three gold medals at the Olympics
thanks to its hockey team, will be competing in the men's
hockey, athletics, swimming and shooting competitions.
The IOC could not be reached for comment.
